UPDATE 3-Global business groups warn India over new tax plan

* Business groups warn of "reconsidering" investments in
letter
* Tax plan has "undermined confidence" in India, they say
* Budget proposal would retrospectively tax overseas deals
* UK's Osborne says tax might damage investments in India
By Henry Foy and Matthias Williams
MUMBAI/NEW DELHI, April 2 International trade
groups representing more than 250,000 companies have told Indian
prime minister Manmohan Singh in a letter that his government's
new retrospective tax proposals have led foreign businesses to
reconsider their investments in the country.
India's federal budget last month outlined a proposal to
enable the tax authorities to make retroactive claims on
overseas corporate deals and bring in new anti-avoidance
measures, moves that have been criticised for further denting
investor sentiment.
On Monday the UK's finance minister George Osborne also
raised his concerns over the issue with his Indian counterpart.
The letter from seven foreign business groups delivers the
broadest criticism yet made by the overseas business community
of an Indian government that has failed to enact economic
reforms to spur investment and revive growth.
"The sudden and unprecedented move (on tax) ... has
undermined confidence in the policies of the Government of India
towards foreign investment and taxation and has called into
question the very rule of law, due process, and fair treatment
in India," the groups said in the March 29 missive to Singh.
"This is now prompting a widespread reconsideration of the
costs and benefits of investing in India," continued the letter,
signed by bodies including the U.S.-based Business Roundtable,
the Confederation of British Industry, the Japan Foreign Trade
Council and Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters.
The Business Roundtable is chaired by Boeing's chief
executive, James McNerney, and represents companies with more
than $6 trillion in revenues.
India's reputation among global investors has taken a
beating over the past year as the government has lurched from
crisis to crisis, including a botched attempt to allow foreign
supermarkets into the country and a long-running stand-off with
South Korea's POSCO over a $12 billion steel plant.
Sluggish investment is partly to blame for slowing growth in
Asia's third-largest economy, which grew an annual 6.1 percent
in the December quarter, the weakest in nearly three years.
INCREASING UNCERTAINTY
More recently a long-running tax struggle between
London-listed Vodafone Group Plc, India's largest
overseas investor, and the Indian government has come to
symbolise the perils facing foreign investors in the country.
Vodafone won a five-year legal battle in January when
India's Supreme Court dismissed a demand made by the Indian
authorities for a $2.2 billion capital gains withholding tax on
the British company's acquisition of Hutchison Whampoa Ltd's
Indian mobile assets in 2007.
That ruling was hailed by business groups as a victory for
clarity in the country's investment climate, which has suffered
due to policy paralysis, regulatory uncertainty and widespread
corruption allegations against the government.
But the proposal in the recent budget to retroactively
impose a capital gains tax on merger and acquisition deals
conducted overseas where the underlying asset is located in
India would amend 50-year-old-tax laws and allow New Delhi to
pursue taxes on long-concluded transactions.
"We are concerned about the proposed budget measure,"
Osborne told reporters after his closed meeting with Mukherjee.
"Not just because of its impact on one company, Vodafone,
but because we think it might damage the overall climate for
investment in India."
"What India needs, like all countries, is a stable and
predictable tax system to encourage investments, and we have
concerns that this budget proposal would not add to that,"
Osborne said, adding he had raised his concern with Mukherjee.
Parliament is expected to consider the new tax proposals
during the last week of April.
The proposals, if written into law, could also affect Kraft
Foods Inc' s 2010 acquisition of Cadbury's Indian
business and deals involving Indian assets sold by AT&T Inc
and SABMiller Plc's purchase of Fosters.
"Some of our member companies had already begun
re-evaluating their investments in India due to increasing
levels of controversy and uncertainty regarding taxation in
recent years," the collective letter to Singh said.
Foreign direct investment (FDI) in India stood at $35.3
billion in the first nine months of the 2011-12 fiscal year,
powered by two multi-billion-dollar energy deals, more than the
$32.9 billion registered in the 12 months to March 2011,
according to data from the Reserve Bank of India.
India needs increasing FDI and foreign institutional inflows
to offset a rising trade deficit, which is likely to have hit
$175 to $180 billion in the year that ended in March.
"India will lose significant ground as a destination for
international investment if it fails to align itself with policy
and practice around the world," the letter said.
TURMOIL IN TELECOMS
Vodafone said on March 30 it was considering a number of
actions after the budget proposal, which it described as
"grossly unjust".
In a March 26 letter to Singh, Vodafone 's c hief e xecutive
Vittorio Colao said the budget proposal contained "extraordinary
retrospective provisions, going back 50 years and removing the
protection of the courts from investors".
"Arbitrary and punitive retrospective treatment of one of
India's most prominent long-term foreign investors by the tax
authorities could only tarnish the image of India as a
destination for inward investment," he wrote in the letter, a
copy of which was seen by Reuters.
Confusion already reigns in India's telecoms market since
the Supreme Court last month ordered all 122 mobile network
licences awarded in a scandal-tainted 2008 sale be revoked.
As a result Abu Dhabi's Etisalat has already
announced the winding down of its Indian operations. Meanwhile
Norway's Telenor has been embroiled in a dispute with
its Indian partner, Unitech Ltd, and has said it would
seek to move the business to a fresh venture with a new partner.