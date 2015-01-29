India applies principle behind Vodafone tax ruling to other cases

UPDATE 2-Samsung Elec names new mobile marketing chief in delayed reshuffle
* Firm's personnel changes delayed amid S.Korea graft scandal
MUMBAI Jan 29 The Indian government has asked its tax officials to apply the principle behind a tax ruling involving Vodafone Group Plc to all similar transfer pricing cases, an official letter seen by Reuters showed.
The government had said on Wednesday that it would not appeal a regional court ruling in favour of Vodafone in a long-running dispute under which the tax office had accused a unit of the British group of under-pricing shares in a rights issue.
Tax lawyers had said they expected the government order to impact all the past and future cases.
Many of the largest foreign companies in India, including IBM and Microsoft, are involved in litigation over demands made by the tax office related to transfer pricing adjustments in the last couple of years. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques)
* AGREED TO ACQUIRE HILLARYS FROM ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION , FOR A PURCHASE PRICE OF GBP 300 MILLION ($388.3 MILLION)
May 11 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 11 points lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * BHP: Workers at BHP Billiton's, Cerro Colorado copper mine in Chile will strike for 24 hours in the coming weeks to protest recent layoffs and the company's general attitude toward miners, the main union told Reuters on Wednesday. * MYLAN/GLAXO: Generic drug maker Mylan NV on Wednesday said it disagrees with the reasoning behind the U.S. Food and Drug Ad