New Delhi rejects licence applications of taxi firms Uber, Ola

NEW DELHI, June 3 New Delhi's transport
authority on Wednesday rejected the licence applications of
U.S.-based taxi company Uber and its local rival Ola, citing
violation of ban orders imposed by the government last year.
India asked unregistered web-based taxi services to halt
operations in December after a driver contracted with Uber was
accused of rape. Both Uber and Ola applied for licences in New
Delhi but kept operating while approvals were pending.
In March, New Delhi asked the companies to stop if they want
their licenses to be processed. The applications were rejected
on Wednesday because the companies failed to comply, transport
official S. Biswas Roy told Reuters.
"They will have to resubmit (new) licence applications now,"
Roy said.
"We will still insist they comply with the ban order first,
otherwise they can go to the court," he said.
A spokesman for Ola, which is backed by Japan's SoftBank
Corp, declined to comment. Uber said the license
rejection was 'unfortunate'.
It was still possible to book a taxi using mobile
applications of Uber or Ola in New Delhi late on Wednesday.
Earlier this week, a driver contracted with Uber was
arrested near New Delhi after a woman passenger accused him of
sexual harassment when she hailed his cab. The driver was later
released on bail.
(Reporting by Aditya Kalra; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)