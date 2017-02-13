UPDATE 1-Drivers' strike paralyses Uber, Ola services in Indian capital

(Updates with Uber court order, paras 4-7)
NEW DELHI Feb 13 A strike led by drivers'
unions in the Indian capital demanding better pay from Uber
and Ola has paralysed the ride-hailing services that
have grabbed business from traditional taxi and rickshaw
operators with their cheaper fares.
Commuters faced delays for a fourth day on Monday even as
the city state's government laid on extra buses to help them to
get to work after most drivers stopped taking bookings via the
smartphone apps that connect them to nearby passengers.
It was the first big confrontation between trade unions
representing taxi drivers in the Delhi region of 25 million
people and the two ride-hailing players, which have been ramping
up services in India's $12 billion taxi market.
Both Uber and Ola faced disruptions, with their apps showing
'no cars available' when attempts were made to book a ride near
Connaught Place in the city centre during the day.
Uber later won an injunction in the Delhi High Court against
two taxi unions that backed the strike to prevent what the
company described as intimidation of its so-called driver
partners, most of whom are private car owners and are not
unionised.
The court order restrained the unions from stopping Uber
drivers, removing devices from their cars or otherwise hampering
them, according to a copy of the ruling the company released to
Reuters.
"We welcome this court order, which prohibits unions, their
leaders and anybody else from obstructing the activities of Uber
driver partners as they go about their business," Uber said in a
statement.
"We hope it will enable drivers to get back behind the
wheel, something many have been telling us they wish to do.
We're sorry that our service has been disrupted and for any
inconvenience this has caused."
Ola did not respond to requests for comment.
Strike leaders earlier said that they were demanding an
increase in incentives, provision of adequate insurance policies
and shorter working hours for drivers.
"These companies are cheating us. They do not pay us on time
and expect us to work like slaves," said Jatindra Singh, a
senior member of the New Delhi Taxi Union. Singh said 35 unions
representing nearly 4,000 drivers were backing the strike.
San Francisco-based Uber has focused on India as its most
promising market outside the United States since it merged its
Chinese operation into market leader Didi last year. It operates
in 28 Indian cities and has 200,000 active drivers.
Homegrown rival Ola calls itself India's most popular mobile
app for transportation. It is present in 102 cities and offers
rides in 450,000 vehicles.
The ride-hailing players face resistance from traditional,
unionised taxi services and three-wheeler auto rickshaws, whose
standard fares they are undercutting. Taxi drivers and private
"driver partners" often use both platforms to solicit rides.
Delhi's Transport Minister Satyendar Jain ordered an
increase in the frequency of bus services to help commuters get
to work and planned to meet striking drivers on Tuesday in a bid
to end the dispute.
"I am going to hear all the sides and then we will set new
rules soon," he told Reuters.
