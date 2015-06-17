India IT behemoths revamp culture to attract young talent, battle start-ups

| MUMBAI, June 18
MUMBAI, June 18 India's oldest and most
distinguished IT firms are doing what would have been almost
sacrilegious a few years ago - holding coding marathons to
develop innovative fixes and deploying "commando" units to
resolve clients' IT woes within hours.
Infosys, Wipro and other Indian IT
giants, which rose to prominence during the outsourcing boom in
the 1990s and 2000s, have struggled to keep pace with
mushrooming start-ups. The rate of revenue growth has more than
halved since 2011-12, partly due to the emerging competition.
Those young set-ups say they go beyond cookie-cutter
solutions and argue that they do the job more quickly and for
less. They also attract the crème de la crème of India's
engineering graduates with their culture of bubble chairs,
breakfast bars and table tennis at work, in a way that the
corporate, straight-laced atmosphere of the country's IT trail
blazers struggles to.
Client demands are similarly changing in India's $147
billion IT outsourcing industry. Major telecoms, retail and
banking firms want more than an outsourced help desk, and now
demand everything from help solving a server crash overnight to
help building an app, industry veterans say.
"When people around you change, moving from a very
process-defined model to a much more agile model, it is
definitely making a dent in everyone's thinking," said Sanjiv
Kovil, Wipro's chief technology officer.
To deal with this, Wipro, for example, has set up small
"commando force" units that help get swift solutions by copying
a startup environment where small teams move fast. India's
third-largest IT services provider has also introduced
gaming-like training sessions and so-called hackathons to solve
both fake and real client problems.
"It is not the wild west - there is a method to the madness.
We have kind of defined the boundaries, but within that we have
allowed for a lot of flexibility," Kovil said.
Earlier this month Infosys - long known for its inflexible
rules of employee decorum - did away with a formal dress code.
The company had already relaxed rules that stopped workers from
accessing social networking web sites at work.
At Tech Mahindra, associates and mid-level
employees can win quizzes and contests to spend a day with the
CEO and exchange ideas, a practice that industry veterans say
was impossible to imagine even a few years back.
BEARING FRUIT
There are some early signs the more flexible approach is
yielding dividends.
Tech Mahindra said it won a contract last month to build an
electric vehicle charging system for the city of Ontario,
Canada, because its flatter structure had allowed the manager
responsible to decide alone and move fast with his bid.
To be sure, it is hard for large IT companies, with an army
of thousands of employees, to change overnight. Yet, steps as
small as implementing a casual dress code and allowing employees
to use their own tech devices mark a major cultural shift in an
industry that still relies heavily on manpower to win business.
"These changes are cool. I like that they have finally
decided that we are adults," said one young Infosys executive
who has spent seven years with the firm, declining to be named.
"But the real changes are different - for example, giving
smaller teams more authority, that makes more of a difference.
That is happening, but slowly."
For now, even small changes should at least help retain the
sector's traditionally fickle talent.
"(Young graduates) have access to overseas travel, they are
spending time with customer organisations abroad and they are
looking at that culture. So they are questioning their
organisations," said Asheesh Mehra a senior Infosys employee who
quit earlier this month to start his own company, Antworks.
(Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques and Ryan Woo)