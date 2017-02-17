Indian IT industry faces twin challenges of Trump, automation

| MUMBAI
MUMBAI Feb 17 Automation and the new U.S.
administration were the big unknowns at the Indian tech sector's
annual shindig this week, with machines threatening to take away
thousands of jobs and concerns over possible visa rule changes
in the key American market.
But senior executives from the $150 billion industry, which
rose to prominence at the turn of the century by helping Western
firms solve the "Y2K" bug, said companies with skilled
English-speaking staff and low costs could not be written off
yet.
The sector, led by Tata Consultancy Services,
Infosys Ltd and Wipro Ltd, is lobbying hard
as the new U.S. administration under President Donald Trump
considers putting in place visa restrictions.
The administration may also raise salaries paid to H1-B visa
holders, a move that could significantly increase costs for IT
companies that are already facing pressure on margins.
The longer-term challenge and opportunity for the sector was
automation, executives said, as global corporations from
plane-makers to consumer firms bet on the use of machines to
further cut costs and boost efficiency.
That threatens lower-end software services and outsourcing
jobs in a sector which employs more than 3.5 million people.
Summing up the mood at the three-day NASSCOM leadership
event in Mumbai ending on Friday, Malcolm Frank, Chief Strategy
Officer at Cognizant which has most of its operations
in India, spoke of "fear and optimism."
Even top IT executives were "fearing the machines", he said.
Some Indian executives, including Infosys' Chief Operating
Officer Pravin Rao, said that greater automation was expected to
help engineers and developers shed repetitive jobs for more
creative roles.
"Some part of the work we'll be automating 100 percent, you
don't require people to do that kind of work," Rao told Reuters.
"But there are always newer things, where we will be able to
re-purpose employees who are released from those areas."
MOVING UP FOOD CHAIN
With rapidly changing technology, Indian IT firms are
emphasising the need for retraining their workforce, in many
cases setting up experience centres and learning zones on their
sprawling campuses.
Some companies are partnering with universities to design
and fund education programmes, while staff members spoke of
employers laying on training and webinars to help develop skills
in automation and cloud computing.
"The threat from automation killing jobs is more than
Trump's anticipated visa rule changes," a general manager-level
employee at a top Indian IT firm said.
NASSCOM chairman and Tech Mahindra CEO C.P. Gurnani said
technology would create new roles where "man will manage
machines," even if a fourth of Indian IT jobs were to be
replaced by machines over the next four years.
Hiring patterns may also change, with unconventional,
high-value graduates likely to be more attractive, to the
possible detriment of hiring from India's engineering colleges.
Infosys, which traditionally recruited only engineering
graduates, is considering hiring people educated in liberal arts
to add creative skills to its workforce, COO Rao said.
In a first, NASSCOM (National Association of Software and
Services Companies), the leading Indian IT lobby group, delayed
its initial growth forecast for fiscal 2017/18, citing market
uncertainty.
NASSCOM officials said it had deferred its predictions by
three months to give it time to gauge policy announcements in
the United States which could make immigration rules tougher.
The industry body aims to announce a firmer growth forecast
after the quarter to March when IT companies report annual
earnings and give guidance for the next fiscal year.
"A certain level of ... uncertainty will continue over the
medium-term," said NASSCOM President R. Chandrashekhar. "And
businesses therefore have to take essential decisions on new
technology in the face of a certain degree of uncertainty."
(Additional reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Euan Rocha in
Mumbai, Sayantani Ghosh and Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru;
Editing by Mike Collett-White)