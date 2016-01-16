Uber's Kalanick: India's payment system prompted a change in operations

BRIEF-L3 receives contract modification for N783 mortar fuze
* Has been awarded $32 million contract modification from u.s. Army to supply m783 point detonating/delay (pd/dly) mortar fuze Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI Jan 16 India's payment system has been a big factor that made Uber Technologies change the way it handled transactions in the country, company founder Travis Kalanick said at a conference of start up businesses on Saturday.
The ride hailing company had run into trouble with India's regulatory requirements which needed two-step credit card authentication for making payments as against direct payment to Uber via credit card details stored in the app.
Subsequently last year Uber, which announced a plan to invest $1 billion in India to fund its growth, designed a new credit card payment system conforming with the Reserve Bank of India's rules.
Kalanick was speaking at the conference where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to announce new policy reforms aimed at simplifying the process of starting and funding new businesses in the country. (Reporting by Himank Sharma, writing by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)
* Adamis Pharmaceuticals announces FDA acceptance of resubmission of its Epinephrine pre-filled syringe NDA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CAE signs a series of commercial and business aviation training solution contracts valued at more than c$250 million