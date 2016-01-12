RPT-India IT firms may raise fees to counter dearer U.S. visas

(Repeats Jan 11 story without change to text)
* Rise in U.S. visa feed to dent profit margins of IT firms
* Move towards digital tech, higher pricing to cushion
impact
* TCS seen posting 10 pct rise in Dec quarter profit on
Tuesday
By Himank Sharma
MUMBAI, Jan 11 India's export-driven IT
outsourcing firms are likely to raise client fees and process
more work from their centres in India to cushion the impact of
an increase in fees for work visas in the United States, their
top market, investors said.
The new U.S. measure will shave 50-60 basis points off the
profit margins of information technology firms including Tata
Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys from
the next fiscal year starting April 1, they said.
India's roughly $150 billion outsourcing sector generates
about three quarters of its revenue from the United States,
where outsourcing companies send thousands of staff every year
to work at client locations.
TCS, leader of the Indian IT outsourcing industry, is likely
to post a 10 percent increase in its December quarter net profit
on Tuesday, while Infosys is expected to report a 3 percent rise
in profit on Thursday, according to Thomson Reuters data.
TCS, second-largest exporter Infosys and No. 3 Wipro Ltd
have in the past year increased their focus on
high-margin digital and cloud computing services, as competition
and pricing pressure on routine IT services dented growth.
The measure passed last month by the U.S. Congress doubled
the cost of sponsoring workers under short-term H1B and L1
visas, and spurred concerns of future curbs on IT work sent
overseas by U.S. companies before the U.S. presidential
election.
"The higher visa fee is one of the headwinds...but they can
expect to recoup some of the costs through contract
re-negotiations and the stronger dollar," said Aneesh
Srivastava, chief investment officer at IDBI Federal Life
Insurance.
Indian IT industry lobby group, the National Association of
Software and Service Companies (Nasscom), estimates local IT
firms would incur an extra $400 million a year in costs due to
the spike in visa fees.
"The higher fee is unjustified because it is designed to
hurt India firms disproportionately," said R. Chandrasekhar,
president of Nasscom. "Immigration reform in general in the U.S.
is something that has to happen sooner or later."
But as Indian IT firms sharpen focus on high-margin digital
technology services instead of routine technology infrastructure
maintenance and software application projects, they would need
to send fewer staff to client locations overseas, analysts said.
"These companies know that with digital services you can cut
down the number of people that need to work out of client
locations and that visa costs do not pose a long-term threat,"
said Srivastava, whose funds own Infosys and TCS shares.
"With legacy business shrinking, the larger digital becomes,
the more it can move the needle in terms of top line growth,"
said Moshe Katri, a New York-based sector analyst at CRT Stern
Agee.
(Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee and Adrian Croft)