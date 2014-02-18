Amid chaotic scenes, India's lower house votes for new state

* India's lower house votes to create new state
* Protesters disrupt parliament
* Capital Hyderabad home to tech multinationals
By Sruthi Gottipati
NEW DELHI, Feb 18 India's lower house passed a
contentious proposal to split Andhra Pradesh and create the new
state of Telangana on Tuesday amid chaotic scenes and uproar in
parliament from opponents of the bill.
The state capital Hyderabad, where Google,
Microsoft and Dell have major sites, will
remain the common capital for the two states for a period of 10
years if the bill is passed in the upper house.
Lawmakers from Andhra Pradesh's prosperous coastal region
have repeatedly protested in parliament over the division, with
one legislator even firing pepper spray last week. The speaker
adjourned the house three times after disruptions on Tuesday.
"This is a black day in the history of this country and
we're declaring a bandh (shutdown) tomorrow in the state of
Andhra Pradesh in protest," said Jagan Mohan Reddy, a lawmaker
from coastal Andhra Pradesh.
The decision to break up the southern state was made ahead
of elections due by May. Critics say the Congress party, which
proposed the bill and leads a coalition government, is seeking
to shore up its political fortunes after dragging its feet over
an issue that has lasted four decades.
Supporters say Telangana's economic development has been
neglected in favour of the richer and more powerful coastal
region and that a new state is the only solution.
The main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party, which is the
frontrunner in the national election race, voted in favor of the
bill, allowing it to pass. It still needs approval in the upper
house by Friday, when parliament's final session before the
election ends.
Such was the mood on Tuesday that roads leading up to
parliament in the heart of Delhi were blocked and paramilitary
troopers deployed. In Telangana, supporters celebrated on the
streets on hearing the news.
BLOCKING BILLS
Apart from the emotional reasons for opposing the division
of Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad was also a bone of contention as it
fell in the proposed new state carved out of the western part.
India's sixth largest city, it is also one of its most
prosperous and a big generator of revenue.
A regional party that has been fighting for a separate state
of Telangana would likely merge with Congress in the new entity.
Congress may stand to benefit as it could gain parliamentary
seats in Telangana in a show of gratitude for statehood.
"So we do hope to get majority of the seats in Telangana,"
said Digvijaya Singh, a senior Congress leader in charge of
Andhra Pradesh, told Reuters.
The new state would account for 17 seats in parliament.
Congress's last-ditch efforts to pass a host of anti-graft
bills before the government's term ends have been thwarted by
protesting legislators, many from the party's own Andhra
faction.
The finance minister's interim budget speech on Monday could
barely be heard above the din of lawmakers angrily protesting
against the creation of Telangana state.