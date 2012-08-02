Largest Indian restructuring nears end

Aug 2 (IFR) - A light is shining at the end of the tunnel
for Indian telecom tower company GTL Infrastructure. After a
drawn-out restructuring process, GTL is close to finalizing a
cashless exchange offer with holders of its US$228.3m foreign
currency convertible bonds.
Bondholders have approved a restructuring proposal tabled by
GTL's advisers Houlihan Lokey and Avista Advisory, leaving a
resolution likely before mid-September if the Reserve Bank of
India approves it.
RBI approval would bring one of the largest restructuring
processes ever conducted by an Indian company close to
completion, coming after the GTL group restructured
loans totaling about Rs140bn (US$2.7bn) late last year.
It may also offer a template for the many other Indian
companies that are struggling to repay or refinance outstanding
US dollar convertible bonds - especially in the face of slowing
economic growth and a 25% slump in the rupee against the dollar
over the past 12 months.
GTL Infrastructure's zero coupon CBs have an outstanding
face value of US$228.3m. Issued at par, they redeem at 140.4 in
November 2012. The bonds are convertible into shares at Rs53.04,
but those options are well out of the money. GTL
Infrastructure's share price was just Rs8.10 on Wednesday.
According to market sources, under the new proposal, about
US$228.3m of the bonds would be exchanged at par into a new set
of five-year convertible bonds that pay a coupon of six-month
Libor plus 500bp. The conversion price is yet to be fixed,
because the shares are quoted below face value, but the deal
offers bondholders a solution that does not require a haircut to
their principal.
Bondholders would also be offered equity to pay for the
difference between the par issue price and the redemption price
of the old bonds. A portion of the restructured CBs will be
compulsorily convertible into equity, and a portion optionally
convertible over the life of the bond.
Once the RBI grants its approval, the next step would be the
appointment of a bookrunner to run the cashless exchange offer.
TELECOM TROUBLES
GTL Infrastructure and its parent, GTL, had approached the
government-backed corporate debt restructuring panel on
September 19 2011, after running into difficulties repaying debt
owed to bank lenders and investors who held its convertible
bonds.
The problems began after the company purchased 17,500
telecom towers from Aircel in July 2010 in an Rs80.3bn all-cash
deal. Following the acquisition, the company said controversy in
the awarding of licenses to new 2G operators in India slowed
down the entire telecom sector.
"We expected new 2G operators would be key drivers for the
growth in tenancy and towers. However, the license controversy
has resulted in minimal roll out by them. This has resulted into
a minimal growth in our revenue from new operators from April
2011," it said in its annual report.
The company also said that a rise in interest rates had
affected its profitability and growth plans. All this -- coupled
with the fact that telecom operators were finding it difficult
to raise capital in this environment -- meant that the company
had to approach a debt restructuring cell to get back on its
feet.
MORE TO COME
A resolution was reached with lenders in December, which
granted the company a two-year moratorium on debt repayments.
The loans were extended to 10-15 years and the average interest
rate was brought down by about 200bp from the current 13%. A
large chunk of the debt -- estimated at around 20% of the total
restructured amount -- was also to be converted into compulsory
convertible debentures that can be converted into equity over a
period of 6-18 months.
A successful resolution to GTL's debt burden is expected to
pave the way for more cashless exchange offers from Indian
companies that are struggling to repay convertible bonds issued
during the Indian equity market boom of 2006-07. About US$7.6bn
of CBs were issued by Indian companies in 2007 alone, with about
US$22.2bn issued between 2005 and 2009. Roughly US$5.4bn of
these are scheduled to mature between July 2012 and 2014, with
estimated redemption values of US$6.6bn.
Slumping share prices have prevented investors from
converting many of these bonds into shares, and the rupee's 25%
fall against the US dollar in the past 12 months has left it
next to impossible for these companies to repay the debt.
Some companies have simply tried to avoid making repayments
to unsecured creditors or asked them to take haircuts, but
investors have responded by threatening litigation or forcing
them to come up with restructuring solutions.
One investor, QVT, has taken steps to recover money from
convertible bond issuers through the courts, beginning action
last year against pharmaceutical company Wockhardt.
QVT featured as one of the biggest investors in GTL
Infrastructure CBs, and it was also involved in the recent
restructuring of Subex's outstanding US$54.8m 5% and US$39m 2%
convertible bonds due 2012 -- also completed through a cashless
exchange offer.
The old Subex bonds were exchanged for new five-year paper
with a principal amount of US$131.1m, which pays a coupon of
5.7%. Unlike the previous ones, the new bonds were secured
against certain assets of the company and redeem at par.
