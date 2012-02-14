India telecoms min says no censorship on social media

Huawei staff fear cuts as smartphone profits disappoint
* Mobile unit still profitable, but margins very low-division head
MUMBAI Feb 14 No government in India will ever censor social media, the country's telecoms minister, Kapil Sibal, said on Tuesday.
"I want to say once and for all, without any obfuscation, no government in India will ever censor social media," Sibal said at an industry event.
Internet giants Google Inc and Facebook removed content from some Indian websites earlier this month after a court directive warning them of a crackdown "like China" if they did not take steps to protect religious sensibilities.
* Mobile unit still profitable, but margins very low-division head
* Western Refining Logistics, LP reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 Two women - an Indonesian and a Vietnamese - will be charged with murder on Wednesday over their alleged involvement in the killing of the estranged half-brother of North Korea's leader at Kuala Lumpur's main airport, Malaysia's attorney general said.