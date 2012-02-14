版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 14日 星期二 13:27 BJT

India telecoms min says no censorship on social media

MUMBAI Feb 14 No government in India will ever censor social media, the country's telecoms minister, Kapil Sibal, said on Tuesday.

"I want to say once and for all, without any obfuscation, no government in India will ever censor social media," Sibal said at an industry event.

Internet giants Google Inc and Facebook removed content from some Indian websites earlier this month after a court directive warning them of a crackdown "like China" if they did not take steps to protect religious sensibilities.

