UPDATE 2-India Supreme Court quashes 122 telecoms licenses

* Underpriced sales cost government billions, state auditor
said
* Verdict will shake up India's fragmented mobile market
* India is world's second largest mobile market by
subscribers
By Devidutta Tripathy
NEW DELHI, Feb 2 India's Supreme Court on
Thursday revoked all 122 telecoms licences issued
under a scandal-tainted 2008 sale, a fresh embarrassment for the
government and plunging the mobile network market of Asia's
third-largest economy into uncertainty.
The ruling is a setback for Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's
government, which oversaw the sale of the licenses at
below-market prices, costing the exchequer up to $36 billion in
lost revenues.
The licences affected by Thursday's ruling include all of
those held by Unitech Wireless, the Indian joint venture of
Norway's Telenor and Unitech.
"We have been unfairly treated as we simply followed the
government process we were asked to," the Telenor joint venture
said in a statement. "We are shocked to see that Uninor is being
penalised for faults the court has found in the government
process."
The telecoms scandal is the biggest of several that have
emerged during Singh's second term and triggered massive street
protests last year. Two ministers, including former telecoms
minister Andimuthu Raja, who presided over the 2008 grant
process, have resigned. Raja is in jail awaiting trial.
"This country is no longer willing to allow these corrupt
corporations and these corrupt public officials to retain the
benefits of their illegal and corrupt actions," said Prashant
Bhushan, a lawyer and petitioner in the case.
India is the second-largest cellular market in the world by
subscribers, with 894 million at the end of December, although
the market is crowded with more than a dozen operators, making
call rates among the lowest in the world and squeezing margins.
Investors and operators have long been calling for
consolidation in the crowded industry, and Thursday's ruling
stands to benefit the country's biggest operators, including
Bharti Airtel and Vodafone.
"Players like Bharti Airtel and Idea Cellular with popular
brands and strong balance sheets will be clear beneficiaries
because they can take advantage of this situation and increase
market share," said Jagannadham Thunuguntla, Head of Research,
SMC Investments and Advisors, Mumbai.
Stocks in telecoms companies including Reliance
Communications and Unitech fell after the
verdict, but shares in Bharti Airtel jumped.
"For foreign investors, it is a very bad news. What mistake
did they do? They partnered with Indian companies, invested lots
of money and followed the process of that time," said Rishi
Sahai, director at consultancy firm Cogence Advisors in New
Delhi.
The Supreme Court said the current licenses will remain in
place for four months, in which time the government should
decide fresh norms for issuing licenses, a lawyer involved in
the case said.
India's image as an investment destination was dented over
the past year as the economy slowed, government reforms stalled
and the telecoms scandals along with other high profile graft
cases heightened concerns about government policies.
"This is a collective failure of the
government of India, said S ubramanian Swamy,
an opposition politician who brought the petition to revoke the
license. " The court has said that the government
must now get the market value of these
licenses ."
Loop Telecom Pvt Ltd and Videcon Telecommunications, part of
India's Videocon group are also affected, along with
Etisalat DB, the joint venture between Abu Dhabi's Etisalat
and India's DB group; and S-Tel.
Thirteen licences held by Idea Cellular and three
held by Tata Teleservices are also affected.