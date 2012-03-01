RPT-Licence scandal rattles India's telecom nirvana

* India to strip 8 companies of mobile licences
* Two foreign-owned operators depart, two weighing exits
* Telenor CEO says lobbying India ministry
* Diplomatic row at risk with Norway, Russia
By Kate Holton and Leila Abboud
BARCELONA, Feb 29 The scandal convulsing
the Indian telecoms market threatens to deter foreign companies
from investing there and could call into question the business
case for expanding into emerging markets in general.
Once seen as a potential gold mine for its rapid growth and
huge population, the Indian market has proven especially
nerve-wracking for Western telecom operators because of
unexpected regulatory changes and ferocious competition.
Now the latest row has taken on an extra diplomatic edge
after the Supreme Court ruled eight companies, including six
with foreign stakeholders, would lose some or all of their
telecoms permits, following a scandal-tinged 2008 sale.
To make matters worse for the operators, the telecom
ministry said on Wednesday it could take about 400 days to hold
an auction to redistribute the licences, in a major blow to
companies like Norway's Telenor or Russia's Sistema
that have poured billions into the market and now face
a legal minefield if they are to continue.
"The investor climate in India will be changed forever, for
everyone if this happens," Jon Fredrik Baksaas, the chief
executive of Telenor, told Reuters, as he warned that his group
could still quit India if things did not improve.
The Norwegian government, which owns 54 percent of Telenor,
has intervened with Indian authorities to argue Telenor's case
after its joint venture Uninor looked set to be stripped of its
licences to operate.
Telenor had been the most aggressive of the new entrants and
had spent $2 billion in recent years to build up a base of 36
million subscribers as of December.
Baksaas said that much would depend on whether Telenor could
convince the Indian authorities to adopt an approach that would
allow it to stay and mount a realistic fight back.
That would include limiting the spectrum to players that had
lost licences, and not allowing market leaders such as Bharti
Airtel and Vodafone to sweep in and scoop up
extra spectrum.
For its part, Russian group Sistema, which is also at risk
of losing licences, argued that India risked violating a
bilateral investment treaty it had with Russia and demanded that
the row be settled in six months or else it may have to approach
an international arbitration tribunal.
Two other foreign-owned operators have already thrown in the
towel. Bahrain Telecommunications said earlier this
month that it was exiting, while the United Arab Emirates-based
Etisalat has said it will shut down its Indian joint
venture after writing off $827 million.
CLOSED DOORS
At the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, major operators
from Bharti to Vodafone lined up to warn that the current
climate was unsustainable as the Indian telecoms minister
huddled in closed door meetings to hear their concerns.
India is the world's second-largest cellular market by
subscribers, with 894 million at the end of December, however
fierce competition among 15 operators means call rates are among
the lowest while strict regulation has so far discouraged
mergers or spectrum sharing.
The tough conditions mean the ruling could benefit the
biggest players in the crowded industry, but even they complain
that there is still far too much uncertainty over future
regulation and how the industry will unfold.
Vittorio Colao, the chief executive of the world's largest
mobile operator Vodafone, dismissed as a "half baked idea" the
recent proposal to relax caps on market share intended to lead
the way for consolidation, when companies did not know if they
could acquire more spectrum.
"You cannot talk about M&A unless you clarify the spectrum,"
he said. "If it's not clear how much spectrum I can retain and
how much I will pay for the spectrum who is going to make a
bid?"
Even Vodafone's road in the country has been bumpy: it
recently won a years-long battle with the country's tax
authorities that could have cost it heavily. That decision was
seen as boosting the climate for foreign investment in India,
but much of that goodwill is now on the line again.
Bharti Airtel Chairman Sunil Mittal told the conference the
country had enormous potential for telecom operators but said
the market had been made harder by the huge fees needed to buy
spectrum and licences over the years.
"We have made structural mistakes in India," Mittal said.
"Yes, we have a large population but my average revenue per user
is about one-fifteenth of those in Europe, and that is the
challenge."
Franco Bernabe, the head of the GSMA telecom operators trade
association and Telecom Italia CEO, also warned that
India risked alienating the very companies it needed to
modernize the infrastructure of its rapidly growing nation of
1.2 billion.
"India is a very large country it needs a lot of investment
in networks, but in order to incentivize companies to invest you
have to have a stable, fair and transparent environment," said
Bernabe in an interview.
"Of course we don't want to interfere in India's internal
affairs - we know these issues are very complicated - but the
process of giving out mobile licences should be fair and
transparent to everyone."
Colin Brereton, the global communications leader at PWC,
said the Indian government risked hurting not only its own
image, but also those of all emerging markets.
He said companies would worry that if mature Western
operators with strong financial backing could not make India
work, with its growing middle class and decent infrastructure,
then entering markets in Africa would appear even harder.
"India is a hugely important indicator of whether or not
this is going to work," he told Reuters. "To write out a cheque
the size that the telcos were writing is a risky business."