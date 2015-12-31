India telecom regulator gets record public submissions for net neutrality rules

NEW DELHI Dec 31 India's telecommunications
regulator said it had received record submissions on a
consultation paper for framing differential pricing rules that
will decide the fate of Facebook Inc's free Internet in
India.
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) said it
will finalise the new rules by end of January after a hearing
process with stakeholders that will extend through the month.
India has become a battleground over the right to
unrestricted Internet access, with local tech start-ups joining
the frontline against Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his
plan to roll out free Internet to the country's masses.
TRAI has asked Facebook and its India telecom partner
Reliance Communications Ltd to put on hold the launch
of the Free Basics service till the final rules are in place.
(Reporting by Douglas Busvine, Writing by Himank Sharma;
Editing by Anand Basu)