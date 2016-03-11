UPDATE 1-India MPs to seek smaller health warnings on cigarette packs - sources

(Adds details of the report, quotes)
* Tussle between Indian lawmakers, health ministry
* Industry says bigger pack warnings unreasonable
* Tobacco linked to 900,000 deaths in India every year
By Aditya Kalra and Nigam Prusty
NEW DELHI, March 11 A panel of Indian lawmakers
will call for smaller health warnings on cigarette packs, saying
the government's requirement of 85 percent of surface area is
too harsh on the tobacco industry, sources who have seen the
panel's draft report said.
The decision is the latest twist in a tussle between the
health ministry, which wants to step up an anti-smoking
campaign, in line with the rest of the world, and members of
parliament who fear lower sales will hurt tobacco farmers.
Tobacco use is linked to 900,000 deaths every year in India,
and the government had ordered manufacturers to print health
warnings covering 85 percent of the surface of a cigarette pack,
up from 20 percent now.
But the parliamentary committee has suggested in its report
that the warnings be limited to half the packs' surface area, as
a move to protect tobacco farmers' interests, while promoting
health.
The panel feels "a balanced approach" would be to keep the
warning size at 50 percent, according to two sources who have
seen the report, but asked not to be identified because the
draft is not public.
Panel chairman Dilip Gandhi declined to comment.
However, the government was unlikely to change its plan of
implementing the stringent rules on cigarette packs from April,
said a health ministry official who declined to be identified
because of the sensitivity of the matter.
The government is not bound by the decision of the panel,
but it has political clout as its members are drawn from both
the ruling party and opposition groups. Activists fear the call
will delay adoption of stiffer warnings on the packs.
Euromonitor International estimates India's cigarette market
was worth $9 billion in 2014. Leading players include ITC Ltd
, VST Industries and Godfrey Phillips India
Ltd, a partner of U.S.-based Philip Morris
International.
ITC did not immediately respond to an e-mail seeking
comment, while officials of Godfrey Phillips and VST were not
reachable.
The Canadian Cancer Society ranks India 136th out of 198
countries that use warnings to deter smokers, lagging nations
such as Australia and Thailand that top the list.
The lawmakers' report would send an undesirable signal, said
one official of an anti-tobacco alliance.
"It will be a very unfortunate reflection on commitment to
health by people involved in policy making," said Shailesh Vaite
of the Framework Convention Alliance for Tobacco Control, which
groups more than 350 global organizations.
Industry lobby the Tobacco Institute of India (TII) has
called the new rules drastic and unreasonable, saying they will
hit farmers' incomes and fuel consumption of smuggled cigarettes
that do not follow packaging norms.
TII declined to comment on the parliamentary panel report as
it has yet to be published.
