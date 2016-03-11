India parliament panel urges smaller health warning on cigarette packs - report

NEW DELHI, March 11 An Indian parliamentary committee has recommended a sharp reduction in the proposed size of health warnings on cigarette packs, saying the measure is too harsh on the tobacco industry, sources who have seen the draft report said on Friday.

The government had proposed that tobacco makers cover 85 percent of a cigarette pack's surface with the health warning, up from 20 percent now.

But the parliament committee has suggested in its report that the warnings be limited to half the size of the cigarette pack to also protect farmers' interest while promoting health.

The committee is of the view that to have "a balanced approach" the warning size should be 50 percent, according to two sources who have seen the report. (Reporting by Aditya Kalra; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)