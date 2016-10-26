REFILE-Indian cigarette maker ITC criticises big health warnings on packs

(Refiles to correct date)
NEW DELHI Oct 26 India's biggest cigarette
maker ITC on Wednesday criticised the government's
decision to impose bigger health warnings on cigarette packets,
saying there was little evidence to link smoking to diseases
depicted in those pictures.
India earlier this year ordered manufacturers to cover 85
percent of their tobacco pack's surface in health warnings, up
from 20 percent. The rules, still being challenged in a state
court, were implemented on orders of the Supreme Court.
The $11 billion tobacco industry protested against the rules
for weeks and even resorted to a brief factory shut down that
cost them more than $800 million.
"There is no evidence to suggest that cigarette smoking
would cause the diseases depicted in the pictures or that large
GHW (graphic health warnings) will lead to reduction in
consumption," ITC said in a statement filed to the Indian stock
exchanges.
It also said higher taxation and the new health warnings
were hurting the business of the organised cigarette industry.
ITC, which is part-owned by British American Tobacco
, said the health warnings were "excessively large,
extremely gruesome and unreasonable".
ITC's cigarette packs sold in India currently carry the
picture of a man with a diseased throat with a message that says
"smoking causes throat cancer".
Health activists and the Indian government say bigger
warnings create awareness about the harmful effects of tobacco
consumption and help reduce consumption.
Smoking kills more than 1 million people a year in India,
according to BMJ Global Health and the World Health Organization
says tobacco-related diseases cost India $16 billion annually.
ITC also said the new warnings would encourage smuggling of
illegal cigarettes into the country that do not comply with
packaging requirements. The company said it was in talks will
with government officials for reasonable regulations.
Officials at the health ministry could not immediately be
reached for a comment.
(Reporting by Aditya Kalra; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)