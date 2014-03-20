Japan's Toyota suspends some workers at India auto plants

MUMBAI, March 20 Toyota Motor Corp's
Indian unit said on Thursday it had suspended some workers for
misconduct at its domestic plants, which have been closed since
Sunday over a pay dispute.
The factories near the southern city of Bangalore are Toyota
Motor's only vehicle plants in the world's sixth-biggest auto
market, where the Japanese manufacturer generates just a sliver
of global sales.
"A decision to suspend some of the members pending inquiry,
for serious misconduct, was taken earlier in the week. This is
in line with the company's rules and regulations," the company
said in a statement.
It did not say how many workers were suspended.
On Sunday, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM), the world's biggest
car maker's Indian unit, said some workers had disrupted
business as the management, labour union and local government
negotiated wages.
The company and the factories' union are currently in
discussions through meetings with the state's labour commission.
The company employs about 6,400 people.
The two plants have about 4,000 workers that belong to the
union, union president Prasanna Kumar says.
