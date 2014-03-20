UPDATE 1-Japan's Toyota to end lock out at Indian plants

(Updates with lifting of lock out, background)
MUMBAI, March 20 Toyota Motor Corp's
Indian unit has decided to end a lock out at its two local
vehicle plants, five days after declaring a suspension of
production due to a pay dispute with workers.
The factories near the southern Indian city of Bangalore are
Toyota Motor's only vehicle plants in the world's sixth-biggest
auto market, where the Japanese manufacturer generates just a
sliver of its global sales.
Toyota Kirloskar Motor Private Ltd (TKM), the world's
biggest car maker's Indian unit, said on Thursday workers could
return from Monday after signing an undertaking on good conduct.
It did not elaborate.
The company earlier on Thursday said it had suspended some
workers for misconduct at its plants. It did not say how many
workers were suspended.
On Sunday, TKM said some workers had disrupted business as
the management, labour union and local government negotiated
wages.
Suspension of work at the plants resulted in a daily
production loss of 700 cars.
Toyota's India plant closures followed labour unrest at
other India car plants in recent years, including a 2012 dispute
at Suzuki Motor Corp's unit Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
.
A riot at Maruti left one person dead and over 100 injured,
and resulted in a $250 million month-long production loss.
Other foreign carmakers such as Hyundai Motor Co
and Honda Motor Co Ltd have also seen labour unrest at
their India plants in recent years, forcing industry groups to
renew calls for the government to overhaul archaic labour laws.
(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee
and Mark Potter)