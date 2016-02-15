版本:
India's Jan exports fall for 14th straight month

NEW DELHI Feb 15 India's merchandise exports in January shrank for the 14th straight month on continued weak demand from Europe, the south Asian nation's biggest market.

January exports fell 13.6 percent from a year earlier, while imports dipped 11.01 percent, data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed on Monday.

The trade deficit for January narrowed to $7.64 billion, mainly due to soft demand for crude oil and falling commodity prices, versus $11.66 billon a month ago. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon)

