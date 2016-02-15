India's Jan exports fall for 14th straight month

BRIEF-Roche Holding AG says Troponin T test cleared by FDA
* has received 510(k) clearance for its elecsys Troponin T Gen 5 STAT blood test for patients with a suspected heart attack Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI Feb 15 India's merchandise exports in January shrank for the 14th straight month on continued weak demand from Europe, the south Asian nation's biggest market.
January exports fell 13.6 percent from a year earlier, while imports dipped 11.01 percent, data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed on Monday.
The trade deficit for January narrowed to $7.64 billion, mainly due to soft demand for crude oil and falling commodity prices, versus $11.66 billon a month ago. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon)
(Adds background, table, graphics link) NEW YORK, Jan 19 Interest rates on U.S. 30-year fixed-rate mortgages declined for the third straight week to their lowest since early December, mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac said on Thursday. Mortgage rates have fallen in step with lower U.S. Treasury yields as investors have reduced their bets on rising inflation and interest rates while they await details on tax cuts, trade, infrastructure spending and looser regulations from
* UCB files Briviact (brivaracetam) CV in the US as monotherapy treatment for adult epilepsy patients with partial-onset seizures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)