India lobbies Trump administration to avert visa threat

* Proposed visa rules pose challenge for Indian IT firms
* India trade min says will engage with new administration
* Says Indian investments have provided jobs to U.S.
citizens
* Indian nationals are largest group of recipients of H-1B
visas
By Manoj Kumar and Rajesh Kumar Singh
NEW DELHI, Feb 24 India has stepped up its
lobbying effort against moves in the U. S. Congress to impose
curbs on visas for skilled workers that threaten the South Asian
nation's tech sector, which employs more than 3.5 million
people.
Speaking to Reuters, Trade Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said
New Delhi had reached out to the administration of President
Donald Trump to stress the importance of India's $150-billion IT
services industry to U.S. citizens.
"India's investments in the United States have provided jobs
to U.S. citizens," she said in an interview. "That has to be
brought to the notice of the U.S. administration."
The comments come days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi
urged Washington to keep an open mind on admitting skilled
Indian workers.
Indian software companies such as Tata Consultancy Services
, Infosys Ltd and Wipro Ltd shot to
prominence in the 1990s by helping Western firms stamp out the
"Y2K" bug.
Trump's "America First" rhetoric on jobs, however, has put
their biggest market under threat.
A bill was introduced in the U.S. Congress last month to
more than double the minimum salary of H-1B visa holders, which
could significantly boost costs for IT companies, whose margins
are already being squeezed.
New Delhi has backed a move by NASSCOM, India's high-tech
industry association, to lobby U.S. lawmakers and companies to
urge the administration not to crack down on allowing its
skilled workers into the United States.
A NASSCOM delegation is now in the United States to make its
case to officials on Capitol Hill and in the White House.
"We will have to engage with the new administration,"
Sitharaman said. "Our engagement at every level is intact and
continuing."
The United States is India's biggest trading partner, but
trade in goods between the two countries has been stagnant, at
around $67 billion, for the last three years. Indian software
exports to the U.S. rose more than 10 percent, to $37 billion,
in the last fiscal year from a year earlier.
Indian nationals are by far the largest group of recipients
of the 65,000 H-1B visas issued annually to new applicants under
a cap mandated by Congress. More than 60 percent of the U.S.
employees of Infosys hold H-1B visas.
A global pact on services trade would go a long way towards
settling disputes over professional visas, Sitharaman said.
"If only there is a framework...you will know how movement
can happen and how certain restrictions can or cannot come," she
said. "It's time for countries to sit together and look at it."
