UPDATE 1-Uber driver gets life sentence for rape in Indian capital

NEW DELHI Nov 3 An Indian court on Tuesday
jailed a driver of U.S.-based ride-hailing company Uber
for life for raping a passenger, in a case that
highlighted the dangers faced by women from violent sex
attackers.
Driver Shiv Kumar Yadav received the maximum sentence after
he was found guilty last month of the rape, kidnapping and
criminal intimidation of the woman, who had hailed a ride home
from a party in Delhi last December.
Yadav got his job with Uber with fake references, enabling
him to hide his criminal record. The firm, valued at $50 billion
this year, was banned in Delhi as a result and has only recently
regained the right to operate after tightening driver checks.
"Keeping in view the facts and evidences in the case, I
sentence Shiv Kumar Yadav, to rigorous life imprisonment,"
Additional Sessions Judge Kaveri Baweja told the court.
The case revived memories of the horrific rape and murder on
a moving bus of a young physiotherapist in Delhi in 2012, which
became the subject of a BBC documentary that was banned by the
Indian government this year.
The authorities fast-tracked Yadav's trial to meet the
public's demand for swift justice.
"We are happy that justice has been delivered and that the
process didn't take that long," said Madhur Verma, deputy
commissioner with the Delhi police.
The victim, a woman working for an international consulting
firm, fell asleep on the way home. Yadav then drove to a
secluded place and raped her.
Yadav's lawyer, D.K. Mishra, said he would appeal against
the sentence in a higher court. "My client is innocent," he told
reporters after the sentence was passed.
The passenger also sued Uber in a U.S. federal court in
January, but later withdrew her suit.
Indian authorities face sustained criticism for not doing
enough to address a weak system of law enforcement and policing
that leaves women vulnerable to sex crimes.
Politicians often blame rape victims for the crime committed
against them in comments that reflect entrenched patriarchal
attitudes in India.
In 2014, 36,735 rapes were committed and nearly 338,000
crimes against women were reported, according to data from
India's National Crime Records Bureau.
After the December incident, Uber introduced safety measures
and tightened driver checks. A court recently revoked the ban on
the company's services in Delhi.
Last month, the federal government released guidelines to
regulate online taxi companies, saying they should do stringent
security checks and not contract anyone convicted of a
"cognizable offence" under India's criminal laws.
