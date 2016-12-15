CORRECTED-Uber CEO Kalanick sees path to profitability in India

(Corrects first paragraph to remove reference to Uber CEO saying company lags behind rival, clarifies last paragraph)

NEW DELHI Dec 15 Uber Technologies expects to turn a profit in India soon as the ride-hailing firm takes on home-grown rival Ola, the United States-based company's CEO Travis Kalanick said on Thursday.

Kalanick also ruled out a merger with another company in India after the firm folded its China business into local rival Didi Chuxing.

Kalanick was speaking in a public interview hosted by Amitabh Kant, the head of India's Policy Commission. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Writing by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Susan Thomas and Adrian Croft)