U.S. seeks "talk and trade" to rebuild India ties

* Seeks to get trade ties back on track after diplomat row
* India key focus of Obama's "rebalancing" towards Asia
* Patent protection a sensitive issue in drugs sector
By Douglas Busvine
NEW DELHI, March 6 The United States sought on
Thursday to rebuild rocky ties with India, while stressing it
would tackle differences "head on" in pursuit of its drive to
quintuple bilateral trade in a decade.
Rows over drug patents, solar panels and software piracy
have blighted relations of late, amid heated exchanges over the
arrest and strip search in New York last December of an Indian
diplomat who was suspected of visa fraud.
That spat forced a trip to India by Assistant Secretary of
State Nisha Biswal, Washington's point person for South Asia, to
be rescheduled. Visiting New Delhi after a two-month delay, she
focused on finding ways to agree.
"Like any trading partners, we do have our differences, but
the willingness to talk about them indicates that we are indeed
confident, mature partners," Biswal said in a speech to an
invited audience.
President Barack Obama wants to bring about a strategic
"rebalancing" towards Asia and expand trade with the region of
more than 4 billion people that Washington believes could
account for half of global economic output by 2050.
Vice President Joseph Biden, on a visit to India last year,
called for bilateral trade to grow fivefold over the next 10
years to half a trillion dollars. That is roughly the size of
last year's U.S. trade deficit.
Relations have remained fraught, however, with India's trade
minister accusing Washington of "very high and unacceptable
protectionism" on the day that Biswal arrived in the country.
The ruling Congress party government does not want to be
seen as bowing to U.S. pressure on trade ahead of a general
election that starts on April 7 and that, according to opinion
polls, it is likely to lose.
DRUG DRAMA
Biswal, in her speech, said that India's use of domestic
content requirements was hitting inward investment, inhibiting
innovation and holding the country back.
The issues of tax transparency, regulatory approvals for
projects, contract enforcement and the protection of
intellectual property needed to be tackled.
"We are addressing these concerns head on, as good partners
do," she said. "The solution here is to talk and to trade."
India worries that strong enforcement of patent protection
on proprietary medicines will deprive its 1.2 billion people,
many of them poor, from access to life-saving
treatment.
U.S. drug companies, meanwhile, are concerned that generic
drug makers operating under licence in India are producing for
the home market but also undercutting them with cheap exports
whose quality has been called into question.
The Indian government was forced on Thursday to issue a
rebuttal of what it called "factually incorrect and largely
unsubstantiated reports" in the Indian and foreign media that
cast into question the quality of its drugs regulator.
The Economic Times, an Indian daily, further highlighted
differences by reporting that the government wanted the United
States to review a whistleblower policy that, it believes,
creates an incentive for drug company managers to denounce
employers.
No comment was immediately available from the government on
the report.
Last year, Ranbaxy pleaded guilty to U.S. felony
charges of shoddy manufacturing practices and data falsification
and agreed to pay $500 million in civil and criminal fines,
after a former Ranbaxy executive blew the whistle on the
company.
The former executive, Dinesh Thakur, received $48.6 million
as the whistleblower in the case.
"There is probably a lot of speculation that doesn't help
the situation," Biswal said in answer to a question on
differences over regulation of the drugs sector.