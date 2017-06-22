India eyes breakthrough on U.S. surveillance drones ahead of Modi trip

* Modi travelling to U.S. at weekend for first meeting with
Trump
* Anxiety in New Delhi that India has lost diplomatic ground
* India pushing to buy surveillance drones from United
States
* Unarmed drones would help watch Chinese navy in Indian
Ocean
* Modi not expected to press Trump on controversial visa
programme
By Sanjeev Miglani and David Brunnstrom
NEW DELHI/WASHINGTON, June 22 India is pushing
for U.S. approval of its request to buy a naval variant of the
Predator drone, officials said, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi
tries to revitalise relations with Washington when he meets
President Donald Trump for the first time.
Securing agreement on the purchase of 22 unarmed drones is
seen in New Delhi as a key test of defence ties that flourished
under former President Barack Obama but have drifted under
Trump, who has courted Asian rival China as he seeks Beijing's
help to contain North Korea's nuclear programme.
Modi's two-day visit to Washington begins on Sunday. Trump
met Chinese President Xi Jinping in April and has also had
face-time with the leaders of nations including Japan, Britain
and Vietnam since taking office in January, prompting anxiety in
New Delhi that India is no longer a priority in Washington.
If the Indian navy gets the unarmed surveillance drones it
wants to keep watch over the Indian Ocean it would be the first
such purchase by a country that is not a member of the NATO
alliance.
"We are trying to move it to the top of the agenda as a
deliverable, this is something that can happen before all the
other items," said one official tracking the progress of the
drone discussions in the run-up to the visit.
India, a big buyer of U.S. arms recently named by Washington
as a major defence ally, wants to protect its 7,500 km (4,700
mile) coastline as Beijing expands its maritime trade routes and
Chinese submarines increasingly lurk in regional waters.
But sources tracking the discussions say the U.S. State
Department has been concerned about the potential destabilising
impact of introducing high-tech drones into South Asia, where
tensions are simmering between India and Pakistan, particularly
over Kashmir, which is divided between them.
Other strains have emerged, with the United States vexed by
a growing bilateral trade deficit and Trump accusing New Delhi
of negotiating unscrupulously at the Paris climate talks to walk
away with billions in aid.
U.S. officials expect a relatively low-key visit by Modi,
without the fanfare of some of his previous trips to the United
States, and one geared to giving the Indian leader the chance to
get to know Trump personally and to show that he is doing so.
Modi is also not expected to press hard on a U.S. visa
programme the Trump administration is reviewing to reduce the
flow of skilled foreign workers and save jobs for Americans,
seeing limited gains from raising a sensitive issue, they said.
Indian Trade Secretary Ria Teaotia told reporters this week
the H-1B visa programme, under which Indian IT firms send large
numbers of professionals to the United States, would be one of
the one issues on the table during Modi's visit.
FALLING OFF THE RADAR
"There is a palpable fear in New Delhi that the new U.S.
president's lack of focus on India, and limited appointment of
South Asia focused advisors, has resulted in India falling off
the radar in Washington," Eurasia Group's Shailesh Kumar and
Sasha Riser-Kositsky said in a note.
Defence deals, however, are one area where the two countries
could make progress because of bipartisan support, an Indian
official involved in the preparations for the visit said.
The two sides have stepped up efforts in recent weeks to get
inter-agency clearance for the sale of the Guardian drone, made
by California-based General Atomics.
India has raised the issue of the drones with the Pentagon
three times since June 2016, officials said.
U.S. Senators John Cornyn and Mark Warner wrote in March to
Defense Secretary James Mattis and Secretary of State Rex
Tillerson saying the Guardian deal, estimated at more than $2
billion, would advance U.S. national security interests and
protect U.S. jobs.
An industry official involved in promoting India-U.S.
business ties said the drone sale enjoyed support from the White
House and Congress, and was now awaiting clearance from the
State Department.
While the Guardian drones that India is pushing for are
unarmed, the Indian military had originally asked for
missile-firing Predator Avenger aircraft, a request turned down
by the Obama administration.
Sources say there is some concern in the State Department
that if India were to get the surveillance drones New Delhi
would renew its push to acquire armed drones, which its military
has eyed ever since they were deployed by U.S. forces against
militants in Pakistan.
U.S. export laws typically prohibit the transfer of such
arms to a country unless it is fighting alongside U.S. forces.
FIGHTER JETS
India and the United States will also discuss the sale of
U.S. fighter jets during Modi's trip, in what could be the
biggest deal since they began deepening defence ties more than a
decade ago.
On Monday, Lockheed Martin announced an agreement
with India's Tata Advanced Systems to produce F-16 planes in
India, provided it won a contract to equip the Indian Air Force
with hundreds of new aircraft.
Lockheed has offered to shift its ageing F-16 production
line from Fort Worth, Texas as part of Modi's "Make-in-India"
drive while it ramps up production of the high-end F-35 aircraft
at home.
Since Trump's election on an "American First" platform, U.S.
and Indian officials have sought to play down any contradiction
between his stated desire to protect American jobs and Modi's
"Make in India" policy, arguing, for example, that deals in
which components made in the United States are shipped to India
for assembly benefit workers in both countries.
