UPDATE 4-As Modi prepares for Trump meeting, U.S. expected to OK India drone purchase

* Modi travelling to U.S. for first meeting with Trump
* Anxiety that India has lost diplomatic ground
* India pushing to buy surveillance drones from U.S.
* Unarmed drones would help watch Chinese navy
By Sanjeev Miglani and David Brunnstrom
NEW DELHI/WASHINGTON, June 23 The United States
is expected to authorize India's purchase of a naval variant of
the Predator drone, two sources familiar with the situation
said, ahead of a visit next week by Indian Prime Minister
Narendra Modi to try to revitalise ties in his first meeting
with President Donald Trump.
Securing agreement on the purchase of 22 unarmed drones,
worth more than $2 billion, is seen in New Delhi as a key test
of defence ties that flourished under former President Barack
Obama but have drifted under Trump, who has courted Asian rival
China as he seeks Beijing's help to contain North Korea's
nuclear programme.
The deal would still require approval by Congress.
California-based General Atomics, the maker of the Guardian
drone sought by India, declined to comment.
Modi's two-day visit to Washington begins on Sunday. Trump
met Chinese President Xi Jinping in April and has also had face
time with the leaders of nations including Japan, Britain and
Vietnam since taking office in January, prompting anxiety in New
Delhi that India is no longer a priority in Washington.
The Indian navy wants the unarmed surveillance drones to
keep watch over the Indian Ocean. The deal would be the first
such purchase by a country that is not a member of the NATO
alliance.
"We are trying to move it to the top of the agenda as a
deliverable, this is something that can happen before all the
other items," said an Indian official tracking the progress of
the drone discussions in the run-up to the visit.
India, a big buyer of U.S. arms that was recently named by
Washington as a major defence ally, wants to protect its 7,500-
km (4,700-mile) coastline as Beijing expands its maritime trade
routes and Chinese submarines increasingly lurk in regional
waters.
India already uses dozens of Israeli Heron and Searcher
unarmed aerial vehicles (UAVs), but the Guardian operates at
higher altitudes and can carry far heavier payloads, offering
the navy greater reach.
A source tracking the discussions said the U.S. State
Department had dropped its objections to the sale of the
Guardian drones to India.
It had been concerned about the potential destabilising
impact of introducing high-tech drones into South Asia, where
tensions are simmering between India and Pakistan, particularly
over Kashmir, which is divided between them.
Such a sale of sensitive military hardware must be
authorized by the State Department before being sent to Congress
for review. A congressional source said no notification of a
planned sale has yet been sent to Congress, but this could come
next week. The State Department declined comment ahead of any
notification.
Other strains have emerged in U.S.-India relations, with the
United States vexed by a growing bilateral trade deficit and
Trump accusing New Delhi of negotiating unscrupulously at the
Paris climate talks to walk away with billions in aid.
U.S. officials expect a relatively low-key visit by Modi,
without the fanfare of some of his previous trips to the United
States, and one geared to giving the Indian leader the chance to
get to know Trump personally and to show that he is doing so.
Modi is also not expected to press hard on a U.S. visa
programme the Trump administration is reviewing to reduce the
flow of skilled foreign workers and save jobs for Americans,
seeing limited gains from raising a sensitive issue, they said.
FIGHTER JETS
"There is a palpable fear in New Delhi that the new U.S.
president's lack of focus on India, and limited appointment of
South Asia focused advisors, has resulted in India falling off
the radar in Washington," Eurasia Group's Shailesh Kumar and
Sasha Riser-Kositsky said in a note.
Defence deals are one area where the two countries could
make progress because of bipartisan support, an Indian official
involved in the preparations for the visit said.
Vivek Lal, the chief executive of global strategic
development at General Atomics who has been driving the
negotiations for the drones, is expected to be among a group of
CEOs meeting Modi at a roundtable on Sunday.
Marillyn Hewson, the CEO of Lockheed Martin which is bidding
to produce F-16 fighter planes in India, will also meet Modi.
The jet deal is potentially the biggest since the two countries
began deepening defence ties more than a decade ago.
On Monday, Lockheed Martin announced an agreement
with India's Tata Advanced Systems to produce F-16 planes in
India, provided it won a contract to equip the Indian Air Force
with hundreds of new aircraft.
Lockheed has offered to shift its ageing F-16 production
line from Fort Worth, Texas, as part of Modi's "Make-in-India"
drive while it ramps up production of the high-end F-35 aircraft
at home.
Since Trump's election on an "America First" platform, U.S.
and Indian officials have sought to play down any contradiction
between his stated desire to protect American jobs and Modi's
"Make in India" policy, arguing, for example, that deals in
which components made in the United States are shipped to India
for assembly benefit workers in both countries.
Sweden's Saab is the other contender for the
contract to make combat planes in India, which is expected to
open for bidding in the next several months.
