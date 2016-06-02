India's Modi goes to Washington as US partner, but not yet full ally

* Indian PM makes major visit late in Obama's term
* Modi, once unwelcome in Washington, to address lawmakers
* Progress on defence, nuclear cooperation sought
* U.S. senators express human rights concerns
By Douglas Busvine and Patricia Zengerle
NEW DELHI/WASHINGTON, June 3 Two years ago there
were questions over whether Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi
could get a visa to enter the United States. Next week he visits
Washington as one of President Barack Obama's closest
international partners.
Obama invited Modi for one of the last big visits by a world
leader before his term ends in January. Although the trip won't
feature a lavish state dinner, the Indian leader will address
both houses of Congress, considered a rare honour.
This will be their seventh meeting since Modi became prime
minister in May 2014, an impressive tally for a U.S. president
and a leader who is not a formal ally, said Ashley Tellis at the
Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in Washington.
"The personal relationship between the president and the
prime minister ... is really one of the unanticipated surprises
of the past two years," said Tellis, an expert on India.
The developing relationship is seen as an Obama foreign
policy success. Washington views India as an important part of
its rebalance to Asia and as a counterweight to China.
The two countries are finalising agreements that would make
it possible for their militaries to cooperate more closely, and
for U.S. defence manufacturers to both sell and make high-tech
weaponry in India.
A deal on logistics would govern issues such as how the two
countries account for costs of military exercises. Another
involves encrypted communications and geospatial data transfer.
A history of colonial rule followed by decades of
non-alignment has, however, made New Delhi wary of an embrace by
the more powerful United States, which has overtaken Russia as
India's top arms supplier.
"It is neither a strategic partnership nor an alliance,"
said Nitin Gokhale, founder of defence portal Bharat Shakti. "It
can be a long-term arrangement, but to call it a strategic
partnership would be premature."
There are frustrations, too, on the U.S. side.
The two countries reached a civil nuclear agreement in 2005,
but it has yet to yield any contracts for U.S.-based companies.
Only now is Westinghouse, a unit of Japan's Toshiba,
approaching the finish line on a deal to build six reactors in
India.
GETTING TO KNOW YOU
The visit gives Modi a chance to network with U.S. lawmakers
who may feature in a Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton
administration but, as it coincides with the California primary,
he is not expected to meet either.
Modi is generally popular with U.S. lawmakers, who extended
his invitation to address Congress. But they criticise what they
see as lingering unfriendliness to U.S. firms and a stifling
bureaucracy, and question New Delhi's record on human rights.
"The economic engagement between our two countries should
increase and it should be more accessible for U.S. companies,"
Senator Bob Corker, the Republican chairman of the Senate
Foreign Relations Committee, said in a telephone interview.
Obama and Modi are expected to discuss India's desire to
join the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG), a 48-member club of
nuclear trading nations.
India was shut out for decades because of its weapons
programme, and the civil nuclear agreement with the United
States gave it access to foreign suppliers without giving up its
arms.
Obama administration officials have said they backed India's
desire to join the group, but the idea faces resistance among
some on Capitol Hill, as well as from China, an ally of India's
arch-rival Pakistan.
"Existing NSG guidelines were established to guard against
nuclear proliferation, and we should not create exceptions for
particular countries," Corker said.
There is lingering concern in Washington over Modi's
handling of communal riots in 2002 that killed at least 1,000
people, mostly Muslims, in Gujarat.
Modi was chief minister of the state at the time and, though
a court-ordered inquiry found insufficient evidence to prosecute
him, the issue prevented him from getting a U.S. visa for years.
Ben Cardin, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Foreign
Relations Committee, raised human rights on a visit to New Delhi
this week, saying the two largest democracies had "special
obligations" to set the highest standards.
Congress' Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission has scheduled a
hearing on India for June 7, the day Modi arrives in Washington
and the day before his address to the combined House of
Representatives and Senate. He leaves the United States on June
8.
Corker promised to asked Modi about India's record on human
trafficking, which he brought up recently in an emotional Senate
hearing with Obama administration officials.
"The country we believe has 12-14 million slaves, which is
close to half the number we believe exists worldwide," Corker
said. "It's obviously a very significant issue and when he's
here, it's one I certainly plan to raise."
(Additional reporting by Valerie Volcovici and David
Brunnstrom; Editing by Mike Collett-White)