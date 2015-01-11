Solar, nuclear, climate progress possible on Obama India visit

| GANDHINAGAR, India
GANDHINAGAR, India Jan 11 There could be
progress on U.S.-India civil nuclear cooperation, solar power
and climate change when U.S. President Barack Obama visits India
in two weeks, U.S. officials said on Sunday.
While stressing there were no guarantees that some of the
most vexing economic issues between India and the United States
would be resolved, the officials said some agreements were
conceivable.
"We are working on the civil nuclear liability issue," a
senior State Department official told reporters traveling with
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry to the home state of Indian
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"The goal is to have very concrete and tangible things that
we can show forward movement on when President Obama and Prime
Minister Modi meet, including on climate change," he said.
Obama's visit to India and trips by Kerry and other U.S.
senior officials aim to woo India as a strategic partner and to
win greater access to the vast Indian market of 1.2 billion
people for U.S. companies.
U.S. officials have long argued that Indian policies are a
barrier to U.S. investment and trade, including its tariff and
customs practices and its requirements that foreign companies in
some industries ensure a given percentage of local content.
Asked where Washington and New Delhi might make headway in
time for Obama's visit, the senior U.S. official also cited the
solar industry and finding a way to address U.S. concerns about
the liability from building nuclear power plants in India.
Under a 2010 nuclear liability law, equipment suppliers are
liable for damages from an accident, which companies say
deviates from international norms that put the onus on the
operator to maintain safety.
India's national law grew out of the 1984 Bhopal disaster,
the world's deadliest industrial accident, at a factory owned by
U.S. multinational Union Carbide Corp which Indian families are
still pursuing for compensation.
The law effectively shut out Western companies from a huge
market and also strained U.S.-Indian relations since they
reached a deal on nuclear cooperation in 2008.
"I don't know whether [the nuclear civil liability issue]
will be resolved in time for the president's visit, but I would
say I think there is progress being made there," the senior U.S.
official said.
India is offering to set up an insurance pool to indemnify
global nuclear suppliers against liability in the case of a
nuclear accident.
GE-Hitachi, an alliance between the U.S. and Japanese firms,
Toshiba's Westinghouse Electric Company and France's
Areva AREVA.PA have received a green light to build two reactors
each. They have yet to begin construction several years later,
according to India's Department of Atomic Energy.
