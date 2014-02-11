UPDATE 2-U.S. ambassador to meet India's Modi, ending isolation

* Highest-profile meeting between Hindu nationalist, U.S.
officials since visa ban
* Boycott dates back to deadly riots in Gujarat
* Modi could be next Indian prime minister
* Market access dispute, diplomat row have clouded bilateral
ties
By Frank Jack Daniel
NEW DELHI, Feb 11 Washington's ambassador to New
Delhi is to meet the Hindu nationalist who could be India's next
prime minister, softening its stance towards a man denied a U.S.
visa while ties between the two governments remain strained.
Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is considered
the favourite to form a government after a general election due
by May. He is also the chief minister of Gujarat state where, in
2002, Hindu mobs killed at least 1,000 people, most of them
Muslims.
"We can confirm the appointment" with ambassador Nancy
Powell, a U.S. embassy spokesman said. "This is part of our
concentrated outreach to senior political and business leaders
...to highlight the U.S.-India relationship."
India's foreign ministry said the meeting had been fixed for
this week.
It will be the highest-profile encounter between U.S.
officials and Modi since the U.S. State Department revoked his
visa in 2005 over the riots, which erupted after 59 people,
mostly Hindu pilgrims, were killed in a fire set on a train.
It was not immediately clear how, if at all, the meeting
would impact his status, or whether the long ban will affect the
relationship if he becomes prime minister.
The two countries are developing closer commercial and
strategic ties and share almost $100 billion worth of annual
trade, with the United States seeing India as a regional
counterweight to China.
But an often volatile bilateral relationship has come under
strain due to a simmering trade dispute and a recent row over
the behaviour of an Indian diplomat in New York.
CONSTRUCTIVE ENGAGEMENT?
U.S. automaker Ford is due to open a plant this year
in Gujarat, where Modi has been praised by business leaders for
cutting red tape. General Motors already has a production
facility there.
Modi's party is, however, opposed to companies like Wal-Mart
opening supermarkets in India.
The change in the U.S. position on Modi is likely to anger
members of India's Muslim community who say Modi allowed or even
actively encouraged attacks on Muslims in the 2002 riots.
Modi has always denied the accusations and a Supreme Court
inquiry found no evidence to prosecute him. Maya Kodnani, who
served as one of his ministers from 2007 to 2009, was found
guilty of murder for her role in the violence.
"Several governments, after the 2002 riots, had decided that
they should not engage with Modi. Now that he is a candidate for
the prime minister's job, they believe that they should start
discussions with him," Meenakshi Ganguly, the South Asia
director of Human Rights Watch, said in a statement.
"Diplomats should use these meetings to also convey their
concerns about the failures to provide justice for the 2002
victims."
Britain became the first European country to end an informal
boycott on meeting Modi, which had been in place since the
riots. Other European countries followed suit last year.
The U.S. consul general met Modi two years ago, and
Republican lawmakers recently visited Gujarat and invited him to
the United States. However, as of last year the U.S. State
Department said it had not reconsidered its stance on the visa.
VISA ANGER
A senior official at the Gujarat state government's office
in Delhi, which handles requests for official meetings between
Modi and foreign diplomats, said the U.S. embassy had been
seeking a meeting for the last two months.
The meeting had not been possible until this week due to
Modi's hectic campaigning schedule plus the row over the
diplomat, which flared up in December and caused a public outcry
in India against Washington, the official said.
"In December it was difficult, when the atmosphere was so
bad," said the official, who did not want to be named.
Powell will travel to Gujarat's capital, Gandhinagar, to
meet Modi in his office, an aide of Modi told Reuters. It was
not clear what would be discussed but the meeting could happen
on Thursday or Friday, the Gujarat official said.
The Hindustan Times newspaper cited a BJP leader as saying
the talks would focus on bilateral ties and not Modi's U.S.
visa, which is a sensitive subject among his supporters.
Both sides are working to repair damage done by the row over
the arrest and strip-search of Indian diplomat in New York,
which led to the cancellation of high-level visits and the
downgrading of privileges for U.S. envoys in India.
But adding another irritant on Monday, the United States
said it would take India to the World Trade Organization to gain
a bigger foothold for U.S. manufacturers in its fast-growing
solar products market.
Opinion polls show Modi's BJP has the edge in the election
race but is unlikely to get a majority and may struggle to win
enough seats to form a stable coalition government.