UPDATE 2-India invites U.S. to discuss IP, market access after election

* India welcomes U.S. trade decision
* Defends right to overrule patents in special cases
* Some U.S. lawmakers want sanctions against India
NEW DELHI, May 1 India said on Thursday it would
hold trade talks on intellectual property rights with the United
States after its general election, buying time to address
friction over drug patents until a new government is formed.
Commerce Secretary Rajeev Kher praised a decision by the
U.S. Trade Representative not to label India with its worst
offender tag in an annual scorecard on protecting U.S. patents,
copyrights and other intellectual property.
"It is a very sensible decision," Kher, India's chief trade
negotiator, told Reuters, saying India was committed to
protecting copyrights and reining in piracy. "They know very
well that India is in transition."
But he defended India's right to overrule patents in special
cases - a bone of contention between the U.S. drugs industry and
New Delhi, which wants its 1.2 billion people to have access to
affordable medicines.
India and the United States set great store by the economic
potential of bilateral ties, but their relationship has been
troubled by diplomatic and trade battles.
Their $100 billion annual trade is seen as below its
potential. Washington says it should be five times that.
In 2012, India issued its first-ever "compulsory licence" to
domestic drugmaker Natco Pharma Ltd on a kidney and liver cancer
drug, Nexavar, patented by Germany's Bayer AG -
allowing a generic version to be made before the patent expired.
Compulsory licensing is compliant with the rules of the
World Trade Organization and the deal on Trade Related Aspects
of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS), Kher said, emphasizing
that such licences would be the exception and not the rule.
"That should not be construed to mean that India would be
taking compulsory licence as a routine manner of importing
technology into the country," Kher told a news conference.
India's drugmakers welcomed the easing of near-term U.S.
pressure: "There is always scope for improvement," said D.G.
Shah, secretary general of the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance.
"This can be done through a process of constructive
dialogue, not by holding a gun to the head." With Indian markets
on holiday, there was no price reaction by drugs stocks.
INNOVATION VS ACCESS
The United States on Wednesday kept India on its Priority
Watch List along with China and eight other countries. It said
it would start a special review of India in the fall and address
concerns with the next government.
Kher said he would meet his U.S. counterpart in June or
July, with a bilateral meeting between the two governments to
follow. Top bureaucrats such as Kher are not political
appointments and usually remain during changes of government.
India is in the middle of a five-week general election in
which the ruling Congress party-led government is likely to
suffer a severe defeat at the hands of the Hindu nationalist
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Results are due on May 16.
The BJP's candidate, Narendra Modi, was shunned by the
United States for years after a deadly spasm of religious
violence in Gujarat in 2002, early in his term as chief minister
of the state. Washington revoked Modi's U.S. visa in 2005 and
only recently signalled he would be welcome to visit if elected.
It is not yet known what the BJP's stance will be on global
trade issues.
"The party is very clear that India's interests will be
protected with rigour," said BJP spokesman M.J. Akbar, but added
that precise policies could only be decided after the election.
Like other emerging markets, India is battling to contain
healthcare costs and boost access to drugs to treat diseases
such as cancer, HIV/AIDS and hepatitis.
Indian firms such as Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd,
Wockhardt Ltd and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
produce 40 percent of generic and over-the-counter
drugs sold in the United States.
Western drugmakers, including Pfizer Inc, Novartis AG, Roche
Holding AG and Sanofi SA, in turn covet a bigger share of the
fast-growing drugs market in India.
INCREASED ACCESS TO TREATMENTS
But they have been frustrated by a series of decisions on
patents and pricing, part of New Delhi's push to increase access
to treatments in a country where only 15 percent of people have
health insurance.
Some U.S. lawmakers and lobbyists say the approach sets a
precedent against intellectual property rights and want
sanctions on India to deter others from following its example.
The USTR said India's limits on the approval of
pharmaceutical patents, a convoluted process for patent
challenges and the fact that the government was considering
opening a series of patented drugs to generic manufacturers
created "serious challenges" for some innovators.
But advocates for health rights say India is not breaking
any rules and see the country as a global leader in providing
life saving medication to the poor.
