Indian supply drives down the cost of childhood vaccine

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 3
April 3 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, April 18 The cost of immunising children in developing countries with a five-in-one vaccine is set to fall after a deal by an Indian supplier to slash the price it charges the GAVI global vaccines group.
The agreement between Biological E and the GAVI Alliance, which funds bulk-buy vaccination programmes for poor nations, highlights the growing role of India's low-cost drugs sector in supplying products around the world.
India's staunch support for its generics sector has led to clashes with Western pharmaceutical companies, most recently following a high-profile defeat for Novartis in a cancer drug patent case this month.
GAVI said on Thursday that Biological E would sell the pentavalent shot for $1.19 per dose, compared to a 2012 weighted average price of $2.17, saving it up to $150 million over the next four years.
The five-in-one vaccine is the most widely used by GAVI. It protects against diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, hepatitis B and Haemophilus influenzae type B (Hib).
GAVI also buys the shot from Johnson & Johnson's Crucell, GlaxoSmithKline, LG Life Sciences and Serum Institute of India.
SYDNEY, April 3 Damage to rail lines in cyclone-hit north-east Australia will take up to five weeks to repair, disrupting exports of the steel-making material from the world's largest coking coal region and putting pressure on global prices.
HANOI, April 3 Vietnamese food producer Masan Group Corp on Monday said it has received a $250 million investment pledge from global investor KKR & Co LP , in the latest move by a foreign firm seeking to tap Vietnam's fast-growing middle class.