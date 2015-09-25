RPT-India orders probe into Volkswagen cars - Mint

(Repeats for additional clients)
MUMBAI, Sept 25 The Indian government has
ordered a probe into Volkswagen emissions after the
carmaker admitted cheating on U.S. pollution tests, the Mint
newspaper reported on Friday citing officials familiar with the
matter.
The government has asked testing agency Automotive Research
Association of India to evaluate Volkswagen cars, the newspaper
said.
"We want to know if what happened in the U.S. could happen
in India or not," Mint quoted a government official as saying.
Volkswagen was not immediately reachable for a comment on
the article. A spokesman at the transport ministry was not
immediately reachable for a comment.
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Tommy Wilkes; Editing
by Stephen Coates)