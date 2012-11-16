India launches probe against Wal-Mart - law enforcement source

METALS-Copper steady as attention shifts to Trump speech
* Investors look to Trump speech for clarity on economic policy
NEW DELHI Nov 16 India is investigating Wal-Mart Stores Inc. over allegations it violated the country's foreign exchange rules, a senior law enforcement official with knowledge of the matter, told Reuters on Friday.
An Indian lawmaker has accused Wal-Mart of "clandestinely and illegally" investing $100 million in the multi-brand retail business of its wholesale joint venture partner, Bharti Enterprises, as early as 2010, before India allowed foreign companies to operate front-end stores.
"Yes, the Enforcement Directorate has initiated an investigation into the allegations against Wal-Mart," said the official, who declined to be named.
Wal-Mart has denied the allegations since they first surfaced last month and said it is in compliance with Indian laws.
* Investors look to Trump speech for clarity on economic policy
TOKYO, Feb 28 Japan's Nikkei share average gained on Tuesday morning after U.S. stocks rose and the dollar gained on hopes that U.S. President Donald Trump will speak about infrastructure spending in an address to Congress later in the day.
SYDNEY, Feb 28 London copper was steady on Tuesday as investors looked towards a speech by U.S. President Donald Trump for more clarity on his economic policy, while persistent concerns over supply from large mines in Chile and Indonesia continued to buoy prices.