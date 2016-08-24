IKEA to continue doing business with Welspun India, awaits sales probe

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
NEW DELHI Aug 24 Swedish home furnishing giant IKEA AB said it would continue doing business with Welspun India while it awaits the outcome of the Indian textile manufacturer's probe into its sales practices.
Welspun's shares have plummeted this week after U.S. big-box retailer Target terminated business with the firm, saying it had passed off cheap sheets as premium Egyptian cotton.
"To our knowledge and according to our continuous verifying processes, the supplier delivers according to our agreements," IKEA said in a statement issued on Wednesday in response to a Reuters inquiry.
"However, we will follow their ongoing investigation carefully and await the outcome. Until then our business collaboration continues as usual."
IKEA also said it did not buy products made from Egyptian cotton. It said that, from the end of its 2015 fiscal year, it only bought cotton from more sustainable sources whose standards were not met by Egyptian producers. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Rafael Nam)
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.