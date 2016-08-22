Welspun India shares slump after Target severs ties with co

MUMBAI Aug 22 Shares in Welspun India
, one of the world's largest textile manufacturers,
fell by their maximum daily limit of 20 percent on Monday after
Target Corp said it was severing ties with the company
over a cotton supply dispute.
Target Corp said that after an extensive investigation it
had confirmed that Welspun, which uses Egyptian cotton to make
bedsheets and pillowcases sold by the retailer, substituted
another type, of non-Egyptian cotton, to make these sheets
between August 2014 and July 2016.
Target has pulled all the remaining products from its stores
and on its website target.com, the company said in a release on
Friday.
"We have informed Welspun that, due to this conduct, we are
in the process of terminating our relationship with them," it
said in the release.
Shares in Welspun India dropped 20 percent before trading
was halted. The broader Mumbai market was trading down
0.47 percent at 0518 GMT.
Welspun India said in a release to the BSE on Saturday that
it was investigating a product specification issue with one
client program, without specifically naming Target Corp.
"We have initiated immediate actions to investigate the root
cause. We are appointing an external auditor (one of the Big
Four) to audit our supply systems and processes," Welspun said.
"This is an issue of highest priority for us and we will
take all necessary steps to address it," the company added.
(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)