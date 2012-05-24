版本:
2012年 5月 24日

India's STC gets six bids in wheat export tender-sources

NEW DELHI May 24 Indian government-run State Trading Corp. has received six bids for its global wheat export tender, trade sources said on Thursday.

Bidders included the Indian arms of global trading companies Cargill and Toepfer, they added.

On May 11, STC floated the global tender for private traders for exports as part of the government's strategy to trim huge wheat stocks.

