India's STC gets bids at $150-$230/T in wheat export tender-sources

Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
NEW DELHI May 24 Indian government-run State Trading Corp. has received six bids ranging between $150-$230 per tonne for its global wheat export tender, trade sources said on Thursday.
Dhaka-based trading company Rokeya Flour Mills bid the lowest price, while Netherlands-based Glencore Grains quoted the highest in the tender, they added.
Earlier, sources had said bidders in the tender included the Indian arms of global trading companies Cargill and Toepfer.
On May 11, STC floated the global tender for private traders for exports as part of the government's strategy to trim huge wheat stocks.
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
Feb 25 Warren Buffett says American business, and thus a basket of stocks, is virtually certain to be worth far more in years ahead. In his letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders:
Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit rose 15 percent from a year earlier, helped by gains from investments and derivatives.