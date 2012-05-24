UPDATE 2-Tender shows India may export wheat from stockpiles

* Ministers to meet soon on wheat exports, incentives

* India needs to give about $100/T export subsidy

* Iran emerges as prospective buyer of Indian wheat

By Mayank Bhardwaj

NEW DELHI, May 24 Six companies, including global traders, bid for wheat from India's stocks to sell overseas at prices between $150-$230 per tonne, trade sources said, prices that might tempt the world's second-biggest producer as it tries to cut its huge stockpiles.

The tender was floated by State Trading Corp. to test the waters for potential exports to countries including sanctions-hit Iran.

Abundant harvests since 2007 have vastly swollen the grain inventories the government maintains partly to feed the poor, and it has to decide whether to subsidise sales on international markets, where there are cheaper rivals, or let much of it rot.

India is trying to export some of the stocks to make room for a record harvest of 90.23 million tonnes this year.

Wheat stocks at government warehouses on May 1 were 38.2 million tonnes, more than nine times the official target.

Dhaka-based trading company Rokeya Flour Mills bid the lowest price, while Netherlands-based Glencore Grains, an arm of international trader Glencore, quoted the highest in the tender, trade sources said on Thursday.

The Indian arms of global trading companies Cargill and Toepfer bid at $215 and $175 per tonne respectively while Delhi-based Emmsons International offered $200 per tonne and Singapore-based trading company Starcom $204 per tonne.

All bids were on a free on board (FOB) basis.

The Indian wheat will compete with cheaper options from the Black Sea region that are being quoted at $240-$250 per tonne, including cost and freight, posing the government the dilemma of whether to offering a subsidy to exporters.

A subsidy would pressure an already wide fiscal deficit but the coalition government is already under fire for mismanagement of grain supplies when much of the population goes without enough to eat.

Attempts to find other uses for the surpluses, including extra allocations to state governments to help the poor, have failed.

To make Indian wheat competitive, the government needs to provide a subsidy of about $100 a tonne, one trade source said.

"Our cost of buying wheat from farmers, transporting it to warehouses and storing it there adds up to 16,960 rupees ($305)per tonne. And if we add 1,500 rupees a tonne for taking wheat to our ports, the FOB price goes to 18,460 rupees per tonne," this source said.

"If we add another 1,000 rupees as freight to our prospective buyers in Asian countries, our wheat will cost 19,806 rupees or $350 a tonne against Black Sea wheat which is being offered at about $250 a tonne," he said.

Veena Sharma, secretary of the Roller Flour Millers Federation of India, said with subsidies to private traders, the wheat could go to Iran, Iraq, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

"India can readily export 1.0-1.5 million tonnes of wheat, provided the government extends export subsidies to private trade," Sharma said.

A delegation from Iran is expected soon in India to buy wheat, possibly as part of efforts to balance out New Delhi's huge oil trade deficit as Western sanctions make payments in globally traded currencies difficult.

Iran stopped buying Indian wheat in the mid-90s, suspecting the presence of the fungal disease Karnal-bunt. The delegation would try to sort out the quality issue, government sources said.

CHOCK-A-BLOCK WAREHOUSES

A group of ministers is expected to decide soon on the extent of subsidy and agree quantities for wheat exports, Food Minister K. V. Thomas said earlier this week.

India lifted a four-year old ban on exports by private traders in September. But sales have been modest due to lower global prices, prompting the government to look at shipments from its own stocks.

In recent months, storage problems have grown worse.

The Food Corporation of India, the main state-run grain buyer, has purchased 32 million tonnes of wheat from domestic farmers since the current marketing year began on April 1, up from 24.83 million tonnes year-on-year.

The government buys food stuffs such as wheat and rice from local farmers at a fixed price to protect them from distress sale, provide cheap grains for the poor and meet any emergency needs. [$1 = 55.55 rupees]