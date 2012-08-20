India's Wockhardt gets U.S. nod for Parkinson's generic

MUMBAI Aug 20 Indian drugmaker Wockhardt Ltd said on Monday it has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to sell Entacapone tablets, which are used in treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Entacapone, which will be launched on Sept. 30 with a 180-day exclusive period, is the generic name for the brand Comtan, owned by Orion Corp., Wockhardt said in a statement on its website.