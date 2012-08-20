India's Wockhardt gets U.S. nod for Parkinson's generic

Northern Trust buys UBS Asset Management administration units
ZURICH, Feb 20 U.S.-based Northern Trust is buying UBS Group's UBS Asset Management fund administration servicing units in Luxembourg and Switzerland, UBS said in a statement on Monday.
MUMBAI Aug 20 Indian drugmaker Wockhardt Ltd said on Monday it has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to sell Entacapone tablets, which are used in treatment of Parkinson's disease.
Entacapone, which will be launched on Sept. 30 with a 180-day exclusive period, is the generic name for the brand Comtan, owned by Orion Corp., Wockhardt said in a statement on its website.
TOKYO, Feb 20 A major aluminium producer has made an indicative offer of a premium of $125 per tonne to Japanese buyers for April-June primary metal shipments, up 32 percent from the last quarter, three sources directly involved in pricing talks said on Monday.
Feb 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 11 points at 7,310 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures 0.3 percent higher ahead of the cash market open.