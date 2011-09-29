BG in 20 yr LNG sales deal with Indian firm

* BG proposed to sell 2.5 mln T/yr LNG
* LNG supplies could start from as early as 2014
* BG, GSPC may conclude negotiations by early next yr
NEW DELHI, Sept 29 British gas company BG Group
has signed an initial agreement to sell 2.5 million
tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to India's Gujarat State
Petroleum Corp (GSPC) under a 20 year deal with supplies
beginning as early as 2014, a company statement said on
Thursday.
India, which relies on imports for four-fifth of its oil
needs, is scouting for overseas gas deals to lock supplies for
its expanding LNG infrastructure and cushion against global
price fluctuations.
India's LNG import capacity will reach 47.5 million tonnes
per annum (mtpa) in 2015-16 from 13.5 mtpa now.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Asian demand growth through 2030:
link.reuters.com/huz22s
FACTBOX-India's gas demand elasticity
Graphic on Indian LNG imports:
link.reuters.com/wum69r
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Earlier on Thursday gas firm GAIL(India) said it
had agreed to buy a 20 percent stake in one of Carrizo Oil & Gas
Inc's shale gas assets in the United
States.
Gas accounts for about 10 percent of India's primary energy
basket versus the world average of 24 percent, and India's gas
demand is expected to grow at 14 percent in the next five years,
junior oil minister R.P.N. Singh said last week.
But local gas output has been falling. India's gas output
fell an annual 8.9 percent during April-August mainly due to
declining output from Reliance Industries operated D6
block, the country's biggest gas producer.
Energy major BP , which agreed to buy 30 percent stake
in D6 and other Reliance-operated blocks, expects output from D6
would begin to rise from 2014.
"BG Group and GSPC intend to complete negotiations and
execute a fully-termed LNG sales and purchase agreement early
next year," the BG statement said.
With an increase in U.S. domestic gas output, suppliers have
turned their focus to growing markets in Asia.
Asian LNG imports are expected to reach 152 million tonnes
this year, according to one analyst's estimate, which would be a
15 percent increase on 2010. By 2020, it could jump to nearly
225 million tonnes.
Earlier this year Russian gas exporter Gazprom
signed deals to sell 7.5 million tonnes/year of LNG to
three Indian customers.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by James Jukwey)