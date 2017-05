(Refiles to remove extraneous words in headline)

NEW DELHI, March 15 India's cabinet gave the go-ahead on Wednesday for state-run Indian Oil Corp to sell a 24 percent stake in a joint venture to its U.S.-based partner Lubrizol Corp, a government statement said.

IOC held a 50 percent stake in the joint venture, Lubrizol India Pvt Ltd, according to the company's 2015-16 annual report. The joint venture makes chemical additives for lubricants. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by Susan Thomas)