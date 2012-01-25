UPDATE 1-Old National Bancorp to buy Indiana Community Bancorp

* Deal valued at $79.2 mln
* Indiana Community's shares up 45 pct
Jan 25 Old National Bancorp, the
holding company for Old National Bank, said it will buy smaller
peer Indiana Community Bancorp in a deal valued at
about $79.2 million.
Indiana Community shareholders will receive 1.90 shares of
Old National Bancorp for each share of Indiana Community Bancorp
they hold, a 62 percent premium to the stock's closing price.
Evansville, Indiana-based Old National said the deal
includes 17 full-service banking centers and nearly $985 million
in assets.
Smaller regional banks may have to merge to survive in a
regulatory environment that caps the fees they can earn from
debit-card transactions and over-draft protection as
historically low interest rates bite into profit.
Indiana Community Bancorp also reported its fourth-quarter
results earlier in the day.
Old National's shares were trading down more than 3 percent
at $12 on the New York Stock Exchange. Indiana Community's
shares were trading at $21.04 on the Nasdaq.