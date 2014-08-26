INDIA PRESS -CCI imposes penalties of 25.5 bln rupees on 14 car makers-Economic Times

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks rise, euro steady as relief from French vote buoys sentiment
* Asia ex-Japan, Nikkei post gains as market euphoria persists
Aug 26 (bit.ly/1tOuqTj)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled By Derek Francis in Bangalore)
* Asia ex-Japan, Nikkei post gains as market euphoria persists
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_04252017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Farm Minister Radha Mohan Singh at an event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: DIPP Joint Secretary Rajeev Aggarwal at an event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia to brief
* Investors relieved as North Korea takes no new missile steps