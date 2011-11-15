New Issue-Indianapolis Pwr & Light sells $140 mln in bonds

UPDATE 6-Controversial Dakota pipeline to go ahead after Army approval
* Tribe plans legal challenge, Washington protest (Adds acting army secretary, more from Standing Rock Sioux, background)
Nov 15 Indianapolis Power & Light Company on Tuesday sold $140 million of first mortgage bonds in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
Barclays Capital was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale. BORROWER: INDIANAPOLIS POWER & LIGHT COMPANY TRANCHE 1 AMT $140 MLN COUPON 4.875 PCT MATURITY 11/1/2041 TYPE BONDS ISS PRICE 99.909 FIRST PAY 5/1/2012 MOODY'S A3 YIELD 4.881 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/18/2011 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 180 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 30 BPS
* Tribe plans legal challenge, Washington protest (Adds acting army secretary, more from Standing Rock Sioux, background)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 7 Yum China Holdings Inc , reporting for the first time as a standalone company, on Tuesday said its profit beat expectations for the fourth quarter despite just missing Wall Street's target for sales at established restaurants.
Feb 8 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.