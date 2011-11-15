版本:
New Issue-Indianapolis Pwr & Light sells $140 mln in bonds

 Nov 15 Indianapolis Power & Light Company on
Tuesday sold $140 million of first mortgage bonds in the 144a
private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
 Barclays Capital was the sole bookrunning manager for the
sale.
BORROWER: INDIANAPOLIS POWER & LIGHT COMPANY
TRANCHE 1
AMT $140 MLN      COUPON 4.875 PCT     MATURITY   11/1/2041
TYPE BONDS        ISS PRICE 99.909     FIRST PAY   5/1/2012
MOODY'S A3        YIELD 4.881 PCT      SETTLEMENT 11/18/2011
S&P TRIPLE-B      SPREAD 180 BPS       PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH BBB-PLUS     MORE THAN TREAS     MAKE-WHOLE CALL 30 BPS

