CORRECTED-Indian Hotels posts Q4 net loss on provisions

MUMBAI May 30 Indian Hotels Co Ltd on
Thursday posted a 3.4 billion rupee ($60.51 million) net loss
for the January-March quarter, as it booked a provision of 4.2
billion rupees for its investments including in U.S.-listed
luxury hotel group Orient-Express Hotels Ltd.
Indian Hotels, part of the salt-to-software Tata group
conglomerate, owns and operates Taj hotels and resorts worldwide
and had reported net profit of 652.1 million rupees a year
earlier.
Net sales were nearly flat at 5.6 billion rupees in the
quarter.
($1 = 56.1850 Indian rupees)
