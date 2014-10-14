India's IndiGo could place big aircraft order by early 2015 -sources

| SINGAPORE
SINGAPORE Oct 14 Indian low-cost carrier IndiGo
is close to placing a large order worth billions of dollars for
a variety of aircraft and could reach a decision as early as
2015, according to several industry sources.
IndiGo, India's largest airline by market share, could pick
up a combination of regional planes that can seat up to 100
passengers, narrowbody aircraft such as the Airbus Group NV
A320s that it already operates, and widebody jets for
launching medium- to long-haul services, said Binit Somia, the
director of South Asia at industry consultancy CAPA, at a
conference on Tuesday. He added that an order was imminent.
Two other industry sources familiar with orders by Indian
airlines confirmed that the airline was actively looking for
aircraft and could make a decision by early 2015. Both sources
declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak
to the media.
Officials from IndiGo, India's only profitable carrier, and
Airbus could not be reached for comment.
Any plans for widebody aircraft would mark a switch in
IndiGo's business model, which has so far focused on domestic
and international flights of up to five hours, and make it the
first Indian long-haul, low-cost airline.
The company, whose fortunes contrast with other carriers
struggling in an Indian market that faces severe overcapacity,
is expected to list its shares early next year with an initial
public offering that could be worth up to $400 million, three
people involved in the deal have said.
The order under consideration could include around 100 more
A320s, the sources said. The airline, which competes with
SpiceJet Ltd and GoAir in its home market, operates 83
A320 aircraft and placed orders in 2011 for 180 more, largely
for the upgraded re-engined A320neo variants, with deliveries
expected to begin early next year. The airline has also inked a
deal to take 12 A320s from Singapore's Tiger Airways on lease.
These aircraft will allow IndiGo to retire its older
aircraft and keep the average age of its fleet to around six
years, helping to keep operating costs down.
The airline could also look at jet and turboprop regional
aircraft, such as those built by Brazil's Embraer SA,
Canada's Bombardier Inc and European joint venture
ATR, the sources said. These would allow it to connect Indian
hubs with smaller cities where there is growing demand for air
services but 180-seat A320s would be hard to fill.
If the order includes widebody aircraft like the Airbus
A330, it would be able to take on full-service carriers like Jet
Airways (India) Ltd, Air India, Emirates
Airline and Singapore Airlines Ltd by
offering services of eight to nine hours.
That would follow similar moves by Southeast Asian carriers
such as AirAsia X Bhd, Singapore Airlines subsidiary
Scoot, Philippine carrier Cebu Pacific and Australia's Jetstar.
One of the sources cautioned, however, that IndiGo had not
made a decision on whether it would move into the medium- to
long-haul business.
"That would add unnecessary complexity to what is already a
very successful short-haul operation. Their success has hinged
on them keeping things simple. Moving into the medium haul can
complicate that. Will they want that?" the source said.
(Additional reporting by Tommy Wilkes in NEW DELHI; Editing by
Edmund Klamann)