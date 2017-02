Aug 8 Canadian retailer Indigo Books & Music Inc posted a narrower first-quarter loss on a fall in costs.

Indigo's loss from continuing operations in the quarter narrowed to C$5.5 million, or 22 Canadian cents per share, from C$12.0 million, or 48 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell marginally to C$186.5 million.

Shares of the company closed at C$7.70 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.