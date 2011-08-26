UPDATE 1-India's Indoco to make Aspen's Australia generics portfolio

(Adds details, quotes)
MUMBAI Aug 26 Mid-sized Indian drugmaker Indoco
Remedies has signed a pact to make generic products
sold by South Africa's Aspen Pharmacare in Australia, a
top executive of the Indian firm said on Friday.
Aspen Pharmacare in January acquired the generics business
of Australia's Sigma Pharmaceuticals for $887 million.
Indoco has begun making solid orals and injectables which
Aspen bought from Sigma, and will file for regulatory approvals
in various emerging and semi-regulated markets, Aditi Kare
Panandikar, whole-time director, Indoco Remedies told Reuters
over the telephone.
"Our existing relationship (with Aspen) is getting
strengthened with this new development," she said.
The drugmaker already has an out-licensing pact with Aspen
Pharmacare Ltd to launch six ophthalmic products in 30
countries, including South Africa and Australia.
The company also has a five-year-contract to manufacture
molecules owned by Aspen.
"The deal is for existing commercialised products, which
Aspen acquired from the Australian company (Sigma)," she said,
adding that Indoco would file for regulatory approvals for all
these products in other countries where Aspen wants to sell
them.
Indoco expects to generate 200 million to 250 million rupees
from Aspen deals in FY12, Panandikar had told Reuters in March.
"The substantial income, however, will come in the next
financial year," she said.
Indoco also has a cost- and profit-sharing partnership with
Watson Pharmaceuticals to commercialise 17 sterile
products in the U.S. and expects the first approval by August
2012.
By 12:11 p.m., shares in Indoco Remedies were trading down
3.2 percent at 393.65 rupees in a weak Mumbai market.
