公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 12月 30日 星期二 18:00 BJT

Indonesia recovers 40 bodies at sea from missing AirAsia jet - navy

JAKARTA Dec 30 Forty bodies have been recovered at sea from the AirAsia jet that went missing on Sunday, Manahan Simorangkir Kadispenal, a spokesman for Indonesia's navy, told Reuters.

