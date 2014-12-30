Debris sighted in Indonesia's Java Sea confirmed from missing AirAsia jet

UPDATE 2-KKR-backed consortium makes $4.7 bln cash offer for Australia's Tatts
* Consortium cash bid rivals cash-and-scrip offer from Tabcorp
JAKARTA Dec 30 Debris sighted in Indonesia's Java Sea is from the AirAsia jet presumed to have crashed two days ago, Tatang Zaenudin, an official at the country's search and rescue agency, told Reuters on Tuesday. (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; writing by Michael Taylor; Editing by Nick Macfie)
* Consortium cash bid rivals cash-and-scrip offer from Tabcorp
* Co through unit entered into transaction to acquire all restaurants and bars’ business under the trade name of “Osha”, California, USA
* revised indicative proposal values tatts at approximately $7.2 billion on an enterprise value basis.