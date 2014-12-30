版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 12月 30日 星期二 17:02 BJT

Debris sighted in Indonesia's Java Sea confirmed from missing AirAsia jet

JAKARTA Dec 30 Debris sighted in Indonesia's Java Sea is from the AirAsia jet presumed to have crashed two days ago, Tatang Zaenudin, an official at the country's search and rescue agency, told Reuters on Tuesday. (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; writing by Michael Taylor; Editing by Nick Macfie)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐